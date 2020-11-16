Immortals Fenyx Rising meets the Land of Ooo in a truly mathematical Adventure Time crossover trailer

What time is it? Well, evidently it's Immortals Fenyx Rising time if this Adventure Time crossover trailer is anything to go by. Check out the trailer above, and read on for more.

The trailer features the Land of Ooo's greatest heroic duo, Finn and Jake, traversing the lands only to come upon some unfamiliar territory, and a surly Cerberus along with it. Luckily, the world's most algebraic team is all kinds of ready to take them on. That is, until they got knocked right on their buns.

It's right around this point that things start to look a little desperate for our heroes. But never fear! Fenyx is here! While Finn and Jake mistake them for Marcelline the Vampire Queen, Fenyx doesn't mind as they makes quick work of the Cerberus with a few strokes of the sword. Fenyx appears in the trailer in Pendleton Ward's distinct but simplistic art style, complete with dotted eyes and noodly arms. But being a cartoon doesn't make them any less powerful, able to strike down the three-headed pooch and bail Finn and Jake out. The two of them are certainly impressed by their heroics.

This is just the latest insight into what players can expect from Immortals Fenyx Rising, which will naturally take many of its cues from the annals of Greek mythology. You'll even be able to customize everything from Fenyx's voice to their gender with some use of Aphrodite's beauty chair.

Immortals Fenyx Rising will be released on December 3, 2020, and will no doubt have plenty of mathematical immortal adventures to enjoy.

