Immortals Fenyx Rising comes to comic books this fall

Dark Horse Comics and video game company Ubisoft will team up for a comic book based on Ubisoft's hit game Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Titled Immortals: Fenyx Rising, the 64-page all-ages OGN is written by Ben Kahn (Gryffen: Galaxy's Most Wanted, Heavenly Blues) with art from Georgeo Brooks (Solving Xandra).

The story, described by Dark Horse as a "fun, humorous, action-filled adventure through the world of Greek mythology to discover what it truly means to be a god" will explore Fenyx's relationship with her human life after her ascent to Mount Olympos.

"Fenyx enjoys her new life on Mount Olympos, but when her hometown suddenly gets hit by strange earthquakes, she has to investigate," reads Dark Horse's official description. "Back at home, she reunites with her human father - to his shock, he learns that gods are real."

"Fenyx's mom, who had kept her godhood under the radar, cautions her that such a life has its drawbacks and things get messy when Zeus makes an appearance," it continues. "As the earthquakes continue to rupture the earth, dangerous creatures emerge, past foes return, old flames reignite, and history is once again in the making! It’s time for the gods to team up to fight as a family!"

"We're thrilled to be collaborating with Dark Horse comics on the next chapter of Fenyx's adventure. Ben and Georgeo tell this riveting tale with humor, heart and soul. Can't wait to share it with all of you!" states Jeffrey Yohalem, narrative director of Immortals Fenyx Rising at Ubisoft.

Immortals Fenyx Rising: Great Beginnings is due out through Direct Market comic retailers on September 22, followed by release in bookstores on October 5.

