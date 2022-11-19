The highly acclaimed FMV adventure, Immortality, is out now on Android and iOS mobile devices.

Available via Netflix - which means you have to be a Netflix subscriber to play it even if you download the game from your device's native store - the critically-acclaimed detective game lets you explore "hours of footage from three of the actress's unreleased movies, sort through film clips and scrub through early footage" to find clues and solve what happened in this "dark, hidden chapter in Tinseltown's history".

"A starlet, vanished. Her films, unreleased," Netflix teases. "Investigate the lost works of the silver-screen hopeful to unlock the secrets behind her disappearance.

"What happened to Marissa Marcel? Brimming with talent, magnetism and beauty, the young actress was poised for stardom — until, it seems, she evaporated into thin air."

If you've yet to encounter it, it may interest you to know that Edge magazine awarded Immortality a rare perfect score of 10/10 (opens in new tab). In issue 375's review, Edge describes the sense of freedom offered as "exhilarating", saying "at one point we're given to wondering whether Half Mermaid has created the medium's first 4D open world."

We gave Immortality 4.5 stars out of 5 in our own GamesRadar+ review of Immortality (opens in new tab), saying "Sam Barlow has somehow done it again, raising the bar for the FMV / interactive movie genre once more" and calling it "another masterpiece of storytelling".

"Not only will the very NSFW parts make you wary of where you're choosing to play Immortality, but it also makes you second guess yourself," Sam wrote in her excellent review. "It'll start with something you think you almost see in a scrub back and forth, and before long you'll realize there's much more to Marissa's story than you'll initially ever imagine.

"Immortality is one beautiful headfuck. Once again Barlow has surpassed himself, with this game surpassing anything else that's come before it in the genre."

If you fancy seeing what all the fuss is about but would prefer to play on a bigger screen, Xbox Game Pass subscribers are in luck as Immortality is now available on Xbox's subscription service (opens in new tab).