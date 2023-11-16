Blumhouse's new horror movie sees Jurassic World's DeWanda Wise get terrorized by a teddy bear

The trailer for Blumhouse's newest upcoming horror movie Imaginary has dropped – and it's centered on a terrifying teddy bear named Chauncey. From Lionsgate and the producers of Five Nights at Freddy's and M3GAN comes yet another creepy flick that taps into the horrors of child-like innocence...

Directed by Kick-Ass 2 ' s Jeff Wadlow, Imaginary follows Jessica (Jurassic World Dominion's DeWanda Wise), who gets more than she bargained for when she returns to her childhood home. Turns out, the imaginary friend she had when she was little – who used to disguise himself as her stuffed toy – isn't so make-believe after all, and he's mad at Jessica for abandoning him all those years ago.

Terror ensues when her youngest stepdaughter Alice (Pyper Braun) discovers the bear and starts to develop an eerie attachment to the worn-out thing. As Alice's behavior becomes more and more sinister, Jessica intervenes, only to realize just how upset Chauncey is about being abandoned.

Wadlow told Fangoria: "I'm so excited for people to see the trailer because it barely scratches the surface of our movie. There is so much more to show… but we're holding it back, letting you fill in the blanks yourself… because nothing is scarier than your own imagination."

The film also stars Taegan Burns, Veronica Falcon, The Walking Dead's Tom Payne, and Split ' s Betty Buckley, and is produced by Wadlow alongside Jason Blum.

Imaginary is set to hit theaters on March 8, 2024. For more thrills and chills, check out our selection of the best horror movies of all time and our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies on the way.