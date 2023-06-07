If I had to see this mutated Winnie-the-Pooh game then so do you

Winnie's Hole is a deeply disturbing dungeon crawler that feels like it should have absolutely nothing to do with the Disney character of the same name.

Ring of Pain developer Twice Different is currently working on its next game, a Winnie-the-Pooh-themed dungeon crawler called Winnie's Hole. Questionable name aside, the upcoming title clearly takes a lot of inspiration from A. A. Milne's story collection about a sweet little bear that loves honey, and completely turns it on its head.

The original Winnie-the-Pooh IP entered into the public domain in January 2022 meaning Milne's works (but not the Disney cartoons) can be used without fear of copyright restrictions - which is how we ended up with the Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey horror film earlier this year. It's also how Twice Different is able to include the bear and his friends in its twisted game.

In Winnie's Hole, players will actually take on the role of a virus living inside Pooh that will need to capture cells in order to mutate the sweet little guy. According to the game's Steam page , players will be able to explore randomly generated worlds inside Pooh bear's body, discover new cells to evolve and direct the adventure, gather resources, and unlock new abilities, plus everything else a monstrous virus would need to do to survive.

We don't quite have a release date for this cursed creation just yet (which is probably a good thing as I need time to recover) but you can keep up to date with the project by wishlisting it on Steam and following its devs on Twitter .