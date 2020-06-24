ID@Xbox summer showcase series highlights 34 games

Microsoft is turning the spotlight to a ton of Xbox Series X and Xbox One indie games with an extensive new video showcase.

After showing off a set of eight titles at the Guerrilla Collective showcase earlier this month, ID@Xbox revealed that was just the beginning of its summer celebration. The independent games label at Microsoft just revealed five more spotlight videos , each one showing off at least 5 more games each that you'll be able to play on Xbox.

Here's the full list of showcases and their planned contents, starting with the first one that already aired.

Summer Spotlight 1

SkateBIRD

Spellbreak

The Falconeer

The Forgotten City

Trash Sailors

Call of the Sea

Dead Static Drive

Welcome to Elk

Summer Spotlight 2

Carrion

Ary and the Secret of Seasons

Atrio: The Dark Wild

Black Book

No Straight Roads

Summer Spotlight 3

EVERSPACE 2

Foregone

Going Under

Hitchhiker - A Mystery Game

Paradise Lost

Summer Spotlight 4

ScourgeBringer

PHOGS!

Psikodelya

Sail Forth

Super Meat Boy Forever

Summer Spotlight 5

The Ascent

Cake Bash

The Riftbreaker

The Universim

Cyber Shadow

Summer Spotlight 6

Knight Squad 2

Boomerang Fu

VoidTrain

Wintermoor Tactics Club

Xuan-Yuan Sword VII

Backbone

Xbox Series X backwards compatibility means if you pick up any of those games on Xbox One first you'll be able to start playing them on Microsoft's next-gen system with no extra hassle. Hopefully we'll see even more before the new console arrives in time for the holidays.