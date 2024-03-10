"I won't stop till I'm given a melee weapon": Helldivers 2 madman is fist-fighting their way through bugs with over 100 melee kills a mission

Helldivers 2 doesn't have any melee weapons yet, but that hasn't stopped one democracy-spreader who's committed to punching every bug they come across.

The Reddit post embedded below, originally put up on the series' main subreddit, shows one player's post-mission stats. Things seem fairly mundane at first - a couple deaths, good accuracy, impressive kills - until you scan through to the bottom of the list and see a slightly concerning 116 melee kills. Again, melee weapons aren't in the co-op shooter yet, so that's 116 kills via fistfights.

The Redditor says they "won’t stop" until they're given a melee weapon, meaning bugs and robots should be on the lookout for a mad brawler on the frontlines.

Other players in the thread shared a similar sentiment, minus the 116 fist-fighting kills to emphasize the point. "The Energized Cavalry Saber from Helldivers One sings to me," one player responds on the thread, teaching me that the original Helldivers apparently featured off-brand lightsabers. Sick.

Others dropped the first game's tank as another possible inclusion, which I imagine would be hard to maneuver in the game's current terrain. But the corpses of beefier vehicles have been spotted on certain planets, and some fully functioning ones were also leaked, so anything is possible.

Helldivers 2 players did have their mech dreams come true after recently liberating Tien Kwan in record time. A Helldivers 2 lead said the community reached the goal four times faster than the studio expected. I wouldn't be surprised to see other goodies, like melee weapons or more vehicles, show up as rewards for liberating future planets.

Helldivers 2 also nerfed those annoying armored enemies with a reduced spawn rate and health pool.