I review DDR5 RAM and these are the Black Friday deals I would use to upgrade my rig

This November really is the perfect time to upgrade to DDR5 RAM. Perhaps more so than ever before, DDR5 is affordable, available, and worth the trouble of upgrading.

A lot of the time, the biggest barrier to entry for the best RAM for gaming is that it often requires a new motherboard and processor. For DDR5, both of those things need to be compatible, so the excitement about upgrading immediately turns into a more expensive, long-term project you need to budget for.

This Black Friday, however, things are different. Obviously, you'll still need those compatible parts, but thanks to Black Friday gaming PC deals and Black Friday CPU deals, you can get a hold of this stuff a whole lot cheaper than usual.

Now that the Raptor Lake refresh wave of Intel CPUs has launched and uses the same architecture as the last two generations, the playing field has been well and truly leveled. There are now more products than ever that can set you up for a DDR5 rig, and more of them are on sale than ever before.

The most common question I get asked when I tell people I review DDR5 RAM is if it actually makes a difference. Is it really worth it when RAM is sort of the least meaningful component upgrade you can make? I always delight in telling people that actually, yes, DDR5 does make a big difference.

Whether it's a smoother browsing or video editing experience, more efficient frame rates thanks to XMP and AMD EXPO profiles, or supporting your CPU and SSD to achieve their blistering speeds, DDR5 is more of a meaningful shift than you'd think.

Let's start with DDR5 RAM since that's most likely what you came here for. Below are the deals I'd recommend for cheap and affordable DDR5, from reliable budget brands to my personal favorites I've reviewed this year.

Crucial Pro DDR5 RAM 32GB | $104.99 $67.99 at Amazon

Save $37 - As soon as Black Friday's up, we'll be testing this RAM for review. Given Crucial's excellent track record, especially with SSDs, there's no doubt in my mind this will be a really solid way of boosting your gaming PC's CPU. I haven't seen 32GB (2x16GB) of DDR5 RAM cheaper than this in all my searching during Black Friday so far. Buy it if: ✅ You want cheap and easy DDR5

✅ You trust Crucial like we do Don't buy it if: ❌ You want RGB RAM Price check: Best Buy $72.24 | Newegg $67.99

TEAMGROUP T-Create Expert Overclocking DDR5 32GB + Free 64GB USB flash drive | $96.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $17 - TEAMGROUP is one of the best brands out there when it comes to trying to find affordable memory. You don't get fancy RGB lighting here, but you do get a really clean design and two 16GB sticks that can run at 6000MHz. $80 is a great price for two 16GB sticks that have an on-the-box speed of 6000MHz. Buy it if: ✅ You want fast DDR5 RAM under $100

✅ You aren't fussed about RGB Don't buy it if: ❌ You're only looking for 16GB Price Check: Amazon $89.99

Corsair Vengeance DDR5 32GB | $99.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - It isn't a massive saving here either, but it makes a premium memory kit a bit more affordable, and that's exactly what you want for Black Friday. The quoted speed here is 5200MHz, so this would pair better with an i5 or Ryzen 5 processor. Buy it if: ✅ You a premium brand

✅ You don't care about RGB Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the fastest clock speeds. Price Check: Newegg $99.99

Klevv Cras XR5 RGB DDR5 32GB | $99.99 at Amazon

Technically, this isn't actually on offer for Black Friday, but it speaks volumes for why this is our top DDR5 RAM recommendation - it's constantly sitting at a reasonable price and gets you such solid performance for that money. It's also available at higher clock speeds but this is the kit we think offers the best value. Buy it if: ✅ You want the best RAM for gaming

✅ You want beautiful RGB lighting Don't buy it if: ❌ You want something that's actually discounted Price Check: Only at Amazon

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 64GB | $199.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Arguably, there are very few people that need 64GB of DDR5, but if you're one of those people that needs the extra headroom, and you want to go with a premium brand, Corsair has some stunning RGB kits that are worthy of your attention. It is worth mentioning that the quoted speed here is the slowest of any deal we've recommended in this roundup - so we'll let you weigh up the pros and cons of slower speeds and more memory. Buy it if: ✅ You want 64GB

✅ You want a premium brand Don't buy it if: ❌ You want faster speeds Price Check: Best Buy $189.99

If you don't already have a DDR5-ready system, you'll need to grab a CPU and a motherboard that can deal with the blazing speeds of your new RAM. Below are some cheap options we've found.

You might notice that a lot of the processors we recommend below are either Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 ones. Don't fret if you haven't upgraded your CPU in a while, with these latest generations, these still house some incredible power for the money that will absolutely let you take advantage of DDR5 speeds.

Gigabyte A620M Gaming X motherboard | $109.99 $86.99 at Amazon

Save $23 - For a DDR5-compatible motherboard this is stupidly cheap. There doesn't seem to be any Gen 5 capability when it comes to SSDs, but regardless, you're getting a very capable AMD motherboard here that will fit inside a smaller ATX chassis. Buy it if: ✅ You need a board for an AMD processor

✅ You need DDR5 RAM

✅ You don't need extra fancy features Don't buy it if: ❌ You need something more substantial Price Check: Walmart | Best Buy | Newegg



MSI Pro Z790-S ATX Motherboard | $189.99 $159.99 at Newegg

Save $30 - This is extraordinarily cheap for a Z790 motherboard from a top brand. You get some great futureproofing here too with Wi-Fi 6E support and a socket that will fit 12th, 13th, and 14th gen Intel CPUs. Buy it if: ✅ You want a futureproofed motherboard

✅ You have an Intel CPU Don't buy it if: ❌ You have an AMD processor Price Check: Best Buy $219.99

Intel Core i5-12600K | $299 $189.99 at Newegg

Save $110 - In our opinion, this is still one of the best value CPUs money can buy. It may be an i5 from two years ago, but it can still work great with a high-end graphics card. It's half the price of the previous high-end Intel processors too. Buy it if:



✅ You want a cheap, efficient chip

✅ You're looking to spend under $300



Don't buy it if: ❌ You're working on a 4090, fully built-out PC

❌ You're planning on playing RTS games at 4K max settings Price check: Best Buy $299.99 | Amazon $243

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X | $299 $219 at Amazon

Save $80 - If it's a current-gen mid-ranger from AMD you're wanting, seriously consider this. This is under the price of a 13600K, and you'll get similar performance. We have seen this as low as $199.99, but its average price on Amazon is around $250, so you still make a saving. Buy it if:



✅ You want a cheap, efficient processor

✅ You're looking to spend under $250



Don't buy it if:



❌ You're planning on playing RTS games at 4K max settings Price check: Best Buy $219

Intel Core i5-13600K | $329 $270 at Amazon

Save $59 - This is our current favorite CPU recommendation for most PC gamers at the moment, and at this price (it's cheapest ever) you're getting incredible power for the money. Buy it if:



✅ You want a maximum power under $300

✅ You're even the slightest bit skeptical it won't be powerful enough - I would bet money that it is.



Don't buy it if: ❌ You're a full-time content creator playing games at 4K max settings

❌ You're planning on playing RTS games at 4K max settings Price check: Best Buy $299.99 | Walmart $289.99

Intel i7-13700K CPU | $419 $345 at Amazon

Save $74 - This is the CPU we use in our testing rig just now, so we can speak to its quality and consistency. Arguably, all you really need is a 13600K if you aren't actually in need of extra headroom for content creation, but at this price, it's hard to turn down the extra power. Buy it if: ✅ You're upgrading a 12th-generation CPU

✅ You play demanding games

✅ You want support for DDR5 RAM Don't buy it if: ❌ You're already happy with an i7-12700K Price Check: Walmart $393.99 | Best Buy $364.99 | Newegg $345



AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D | $449 $369 at Newegg

Save $64 - From what I've heard, these AMD-X3D CPUs are the holy grail of gaming CPUs at the moment. Unfortunately, we haven't been hands-on with them yet, but if you want the best bang for your buck on the AMD side, these are worth considering. Buy it if:

✅ You want a top-drawer gaming CPU

✅ You need something for content creation too Don't buy it if:

❌ You won't use its extra headroom Price check: Best Buy: $369 | Newegg: $369 | B&H Photo Video: $369

