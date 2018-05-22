Popular

"I laughed. I cried. I found myself genuinely scared" – Read the first reactions to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Featuring the strangest compliment ever...

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was bound to garner a huge reaction and, at the world premiere in Spain, it managed to do just that. Everything from ovations, to curse-laden compliments, and some, ahem, stiff topics cropped up. The majority of the reactions are in Spanish so we’re being muy bueno and giving you a rough translation to go along with it too. No spoilers here, so don’t worry!

‘I literally had an erection,’ says a Twitter user named after an Assassin’s Creed character. There’s a sentence I never thought I’d write. I’m glad he enjoyed it though?

A ten out of ten job, says another. So far, so very positive for director Juan Bayona, who clearly played a huge role in getting the world premiere set up in his homeland.

This one compares the film to a T-Rex among a thousand goats. Which is a saying I’m definitely going to steal.

You, uhh, don’t need to be fluent in Spanish to work this one out. F-ing incredible, indeed.

‘The sequel the saga deserves’ seems to be the general consensus, and it’s one laid out here. No mention of Jeff Goldblum yet, though. For shame.

A few English reactions to top things off: It’s almost being overwhelmingly positive but, as we all know, first reactions are very different beasts entirely to when the movie gets released to the wider public. It’s like a T-Rex of positivity rampaging through the fields of a thousand cynical goats. Or something. Still, it’s nice to see praise lavished on a director who’s really making a name for himself.

Bradley Russell

GamesRadar+'s entertainment news writer. Lover of all things Nintendo, in a tortured love/hate relationship with Crystal Palace and also possesses an unhealthy knowledge of The Simpsons (which is of no use at parties).