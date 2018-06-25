"I couldn’t spoil what happened even if I tried" – The internet reacts to the Westworld season 2 finale

It’s over. The Westworld season 2 finale capped off a season filled with twists, turns, and more than a few tricks hidden up Robert Ford’s immaculately rolled-up sleeves. The 90-minute show-stopper, inevitably, had a lot of people talking – right up until its very final moments. Spoilers to follow…

So, that just happened

Westworld has let’s just say a track record when it comes to scrambling our brains, but it was taken to a whole new level this week. So many misdirects went on, it was a little wonder that most fans found it a little hard to follow.

I think Westworld has mastered the art of preventing spoilers. I couldn't spoil what happened to you even if I tried LOL #Westworld25 June 2018

WestworldWestworlWestworWestwoWestwWestWesWeWWhWhatWhat tWhat thWhat the What the fWhat the fuWhat the fucWhat the fuck#Westworld25 June 2018

So much of the #Westworld plot could have been avoided if they incorporated this simple technology pic.twitter.com/NsjMmYAGyr25 June 2018

I’m sorry but the writing in the finale was not smart. You can’t call it good writing when no one knows wtf they just watched #westworld25 June 2018

In memoriam

Season finales these days often expect to have several gallons of blood drawn before it gets close to being called ‘good’. That’s just the way it goes. Westworld took that mantra, however, and dialled it all the way up to 11. Elsie, Maeve, Hale, Dolores, Lee, Hector, and more all died – yet some could still return in some way, shape or form.

I’m sorry but I have to talk about that Westworld finale... (SPOILER)...Lee Sizemore died and I am not okay! pic.twitter.com/1hAGhobtdB25 June 2018

You know, I'm just gonna go ahead and say it: I don't care that Maeve died. #Westworld pic.twitter.com/oHHCxcD7Wc25 June 2018

so like, everybody died. the end. #Westworld25 June 2018

A long (long) time coming

92 bloody minutes. I can’t have been the only one to take a quick glance at the runtime and have a little shiver run down my spine. The feature-length episode took its time to get going, but roared home in captivating fashion. But was it too long?

Fun fact: The #Westworld season 2 finale has an extended run time of 90 minutes, that's 2 minutes longer than the original 1973 movie starring Yul Brynner. pic.twitter.com/aQAM8nWyPJ24 June 2018

of course this westworld season finale is 90 minutes. of course it is.25 June 2018

Takes me 3 hours to watch a 90 min finale because i need to pause + freak out every 4 minutes. New head-cannon, William = Roland Deschain of Gilead. And he forgets the face of his father. Anyway post credits was just a psych break probably. Season 3 is gonna get weird. #Westworld pic.twitter.com/HE1bDjN09725 June 2018

#Westworld Why was it extended to 90 minutes? Frankly, I was bored. #WestworldFinale25 June 2018

Westworld goes Marvel

If you didn’t watch past the credits, I suggest you go back: Westworld ended things with a post-credits scene.

If you did watch it, you probably wish you hadn’t. It just confused things even further – if that was even possible.

tfw u watch the #Westworld finale’s post-credits scene pic.twitter.com/nrLJtgPcqw25 June 2018

William died during the events @ The Forge. Everything in the first 2 seasons of the show are William’s memories. The show ends there because thats where his memories end. The post-credits William is a host being fidelity tested by a host-Emily decades after The Forge. #Westworld25 June 2018

Westworld stealing a page from Marvel by doing a post-credits scene that makes you want the next season RIGHT NOW was genius.25 June 2018

What did you make of Westworld season 2?

While many would suggest it didn’t leave up to the hype set by Westworld season 1, not many can argue that it chose to confidently step away from the shadow cast by its debut season. Did it succeed? You be the judge of that…

Wow. Westworld Finale. What a mess. Unearned character moves, multiple Deus ex Machinas, contradictory plot twists, and an absolutely BS post-credits sequence that comes from nowhere and goes nowhere. Pretty clear the showrunners had no idea where to go after season one.25 June 2018

It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years since I watched season 2 finale of #Westworld. Or is that just 15 minutes ago? I have no freaking idea.25 June 2018

WESTWORLD SEASON 2 HAS BROUGHT MY PISS TO A BOIL25 June 2018

WESTWORLD season 2 felt like the ominous arrival of message board television. from that tellingly coy prank video before the premiere to the incoherent finale, it was more interested in outfoxing Reddit than anything else. it drove me to watch Billions and i’ll never forgive it.25 June 2018

youre crazy if you thought season 2 was bad just cuz it was really complicated... #Westworld25 June 2018

