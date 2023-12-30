I buy this bit of LOTR merch every New Year, and it's under $20

Physical calendars can seem surplus to requirements these days. With smartphones providing access to digitally synchronized schedules that update automatically, it's hard to see the need for a physical one you pin up on the wall. Some may argue they're a relic of a bygone age; something that should not have been forgotten, but were lost.

A couple of years ago however, when chance came, I was browsing a local bookshop between Christmas and New Year. It was then that I stumbled upon the Official Tolkien Calendar for the first time, which, in 2021, sported 13 stunning bits of artwork that celebrated The Unfinished Tales. Having just finished a full run-through of the LOTR audiobooks and The Silmarillion, I was easily ensnared by the cover image which showed the infamous Blue Wizards jaunting across a hilltop.

Since then, I've made buying this lovely tribute to Tolkien's works a yearly tradition. I take real joy every month from flipping the page and discovering a new illustration that beautifully captures a scene from my favorite author's legendarium.

Whether it's for you or the nerdy loved one in your life, the great news about these calendars is that they come remarkably cheap. This year's calendar will only set you back $14/£10.99, which is way more affordable than most gifts for gamers at this time of year.

These calendars always feature work from iconic artists within the Tolkien community. Ted Naismith and Alan Lee provided concept art that Peter Jackson used to build his cinematic masterpieces, and the two have been pivotal figures in bringing these calendars to life each year.

One of my personal favorite things about these almanacs is that they always feature a foreword that goes into detail about the specific book that a year's calendar is centered on. Reading this before I pin the thing up on the wall is such a wholesome way to kick off the year, and often goes hand-in-hand with a Christmas rewatch of the films.

In 2024, the calendar will contain 13 paintings that depict the legendary Fall of Numenor, otherwise known as the Akalabeth. For that reason, this is a particularly good year to grab one - with a new series of The Rings of Power beckoning which is sure to show off this period of Arda's history, the official calendar will be a great companion.

Whether or not the show tries to be accurate is another story, but either way, my point stands.

I suppose the main question for you buying one of these will be to do with the original problem I mentioned about physical calendars. Even if I don't use the Official Tolkien Calendar to map out my daily schedules, it is a beautiful way to frame each month of the year, and I'm a firm believer that you can never have too much nerdy wall art.

To be completely honest though, I think physical calendars do still have their uses. If you live with flatmates, or you and your family need a better way to communicate your movements, I think using a calendar like this can be very helpful. If you need the living room TV for a LOTR movie marathon one night, what better way is there to reserve the room than writing a friendly reminder on your communal calendar?

Long story short, I love the Official Tolkien Calendar. If you have some Christmas pocket money left over going into the new year, I'd recommend it to any fellow Tolkien fan.

