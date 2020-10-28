Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity demo listed on Nintendo eShop

The Nintendo Switch eShop in the UK has leaked the existence of an upcoming demo for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Just below, you can see a shot of the UK's Nintendo eShop from earlier today on October 28. The tweet shows that the eShop claims there's a new demo for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, but when you follow the link to download the demo, it's nowhere to be found. We've been able to verify this listing from the Nintendo eShop for ourselves.

@nintendolife it’s leaked on the UK eshop but you can’t download it yet pic.twitter.com/um5TRaKUyTOctober 28, 2020

It would appear that this listing has been made in error by the Nintendo eShop. Perhaps it's a case of having been published a little too early, and was meant to go live when the demo is actually live and available to download.

Allegedly, a website for Nintendo of Korea accidentally revealed that a demo would be coming soon for Age of Calamity just yesterday. The posting on the website has since been removed (but not before a screenshot was taken and uploaded to Twitter).

If you're unfamiliar with Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (or AOC, as people have confusingly been calling it), it's a musou hack-and-slash spin-off game, developed in partnership between Nintendo and Koei Tecmo. It's actually a prequel story to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, taking place 100 years before the opening events of the 2017 game, where Link awakens to find a ruined Hyrule being ruled by Calamity Ganon. If you're familiar with the events preceding Breath of the Wild, you'll know this prequel's likely going to be a tearjerker when it launches on November 20.

