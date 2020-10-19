Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity trailer shows new attacks and familiar faces

The latest trailer for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity shows several of the heroes who fought at Link's side before the era of Breath of the Wild, but it also features some important side characters.

The short trailer opens with another look at Link's abilities and outfits but quickly introduces the Koroks and Hestu, who'll clearly play some sort of role in the prequel even if they don't give us another 900 seeds to find. We're then treated to brief showcases for two of the four legendary heroes: Mipha and Revali. Brandishing a trident, Mipha summons a block of ice to freeze and crush enemies, while Revali uses stasis to stop enemies in their tracks so he can rain arrows on them. Even after the original Hyrule Warriors, I'm still trying to wrap my head around the implications of Breath of the Wild's logic system meeting the absurdity that is Musou combat.

Zelda follows Revali's appearance with another demonstration from her bomb turret rune combo, and Impa closes things out with a stylish stasis finisher of her own. It's heartening to know that, even in a prequel to Breath of the Wild, Hyrulians are still doing horrible stasis-related things to those annoying cultists.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will come to Nintendo Switch next month on November 20. You can see more of the game in action – including gameplay for Urbosa, one of the other four central heroes – in this recent Nintendo Treehouse breakdown .