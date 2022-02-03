Hulkverine and Anti-Venom are teaming up for something "All-New, All-Different..."

Marvel Comics is teasing the formation of an “All-New, All-Different super-team” with the release of an image featuring Anti-Venom and Hulkverine/Weapon H.

The teaser offers little other info aside from the promise of the formation of a new team, with more character reveals to come via Marvel's Twitter account.

Marvel's "ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT..." teaser by Giuseppe Camuncoli (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel has used the terminology 'All-New, All-Different' in the past for relaunches of the Avengers, in the era when Sam Wilson first joined as Captain America and Jane Foster joined as Thor, as well as and most famously for the X-Men when the original five teen X-Men were brought forward in time from the past.

In this case, Hulkverine (better known as Weapon H) is Clay Cortez, a super-soldier subject with all the abilities of Hulk and Wolverine combined. Meanwhile, Agent Anti-Venom is classic Spider-Man supporting character Flash Thompson, who was resurrected in the Venom-centric King in Black event with a new Anti-Venom symbiote.

It's unclear how these two characters will connect, as they don't share a specific history. That said, perhaps further character reveals will shed some light on the intent and identity of Marvel's new team.

There are a few super-teams currently active in the Marvel Universe, primarily the Avengers, who have codified around a core roster of classic characters over the course of writer Jason Aaron's current run, which also recently spun-off into a team of Multiversal Avengers in the title Avengers Forever. And of course there's the X-Men, who have multiple spin-off teams of their own with more to come in the upcoming 'Destiny of X' relaunch.

Will the All-New, All-Different team being teased here tie to one of Marvel's classic team franchises, or will it be a whole new concept? Time will tell, likely as Marvel reveals more about the characters and creative team involved.

