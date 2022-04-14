Titan is ready to emerge in Hulk #6 preview

The Hulk has always been one of Marvel's most transformative characters, with numerous incarnations of Bruce Banner's Gamma-fueled alter ego emerging over the years. And now, a new incarnation of the Hulk is set to burst forth in the upcoming Hulk #6, as the villainous Titan rears his monstrous head to menace the Marvel Universe.

Hulk #6 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Who - or what - is Titan exactly? The quick answer is, he's the result of Hulk's body being invaded and conquered by some kind of destructive cosmic entity (you can get a deeper rundown of everything we know about Titan and his origins right here).

Now, as anticipation (or is that anxiety?) about Titan's emergence is reaching a fever pitch, Marvel has released a preview of interior pages from Hulk #6, the issue in which Titan makes his demolishing debut.

You can check out the pages by writer Donny Cates and artist Ryan Ottley right here:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Titan has been billed as the "deadliest Hulk" in the Marvel Universe, and that's counting all the versions of the Jade Giant that have shown themselves throughout Hulk's 60-year history.

And speaking of that 60-year history, 2022 marks the 60th anniversary of Hulk's 1962 debut, instantly cementing Titan as part of the legacy of Bruce Banner and the Hulk.

What's more, Titan's emergence coincides with Hulk Vs. Thor: Banner of War, a knockdown-dragout fight between Hulk and the god of thunder to celebrate their shared 60th anniversary.

Here's a gallery of covers for Hulk #6:

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Hulk #6 goes on sale on April 20.