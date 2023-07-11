HTC Vive Pro 2 has been Prime Day'd

This Prime Day VR deal on the high-end HTC Vive Pro 2 sees one of our favorite headsets on sale for more than $100 off its normal price.

The HTC Vive Pro 2 consistently ranks among the best VR headsets currently available, and for this year's Prime Day it's been discounted to $679 (from $799) on Amazon. That's pretty darn close to the popular VR kit's lowest price ever, though it's worth noting it has had slightly bigger discounts in the past. Even so, a $120 savings is nothing to sneeze at, especially if you're eager to get your hands on a new headset sooner rather than later.

It's worth noting that among today's best Prime Day gaming deals are plenty of other offers for much cheaper VR headsets. Specifically, our guide to Prime Day Meta Quest deals is chalk full of complete VR setups for as low as $269. Of course, you won't get quite the performance and visual fidelity of an HTC Vive Pro 2 with a Meta Quest headset, but it's something worth considering if your budget's a factor.

HTC Vive Pro 2 Headset | $799 $679 at Amazon

Save $120 - This isn't quite the HTC Vive Pro 2's biggest discount ever, but it's pretty dang close! If you're on the hunt for a high-end piece of VR hardware, and you have the PC to support it, it's hard to go wrong with this Prime Day VR deal.



Should you buy an HTC Vive VR headset?

Although it launched back in 2021, the HTC Vive Pro 2 still boasts class-leading optics with its ridiculously sharp 5K LCD screen (made up of dual 2.5K displays) and ultra-smooth 120 HZ refresh rate. For comparison, Sony's new PSVR 2 has an OLED display with a resolution of 2000 x 2040 per eye, so not quite as high as the Vive Pro 2, although the PSVR 2's price is a little more agreeable.

If you want a completely wireless VR experience, the only option we'd recommend is Meta's line of headsets, which start at $299 for the 128GB model and $349 for the 256GB model. Here are the best Meta Quest deals for July 2023 if you're interested.

