How Wizkids is improving Frameworks with bonus models, monster pets, and accessories

No matter whether you're a writer, designer, sculptor, or artist, it's rare for projects to turn out exactly how creators want. There's always something that could have been done differently or an advancement that would've made things easier. WizKids' Frameworks miniatures - sprue-based models with an emphasis on customization - are no different.

"We heard a lot of comments from people who wanted more options, more flexibility, and more bits," says producer JD Wiker. "With Wave 2, we tried to answer that request with as many more parts and pieces as we could pack into each frame."

The result is a Frameworks line that feels leveled up. There's a lot more choice, yes, but you'll now be able to get more miniatures from one box for the same price. There's a greater variety of figures on show, too; it's not just about monsters and adventurers inspired by Dungeons and Dragons books anymore. Namely, Critical Role and Pathfinder are also joining the party this time around.

Miniature horde

(Image credit: WizKids)

Ever since Frameworks was revealed in 2021, WizKids' focus has been on giving us more wriggle room when making characters. And even though Wave 1 offered plenty of options in terms of weaponry, arms, and heads, it wasn't necessarily a slam-dunk. Only featuring a single torso or one set of legs limited how unique your model could be, not to mention how many models you could make. Indeed, the number of minis you were getting in a box versus their cost was a criticism I saw floating around at launch.

After chatting with the team, it's clear that they've seen those complaints as well. In addition, they've genuinely taken them on board. This has led to a revamp of how Frameworks sprues operate. Previously, there was a fair amount of dead space between parts. Now, almost every available spot has been taken.

"We wanted to add more spare parts on each frame, wherever possible (including enough spare parts to build an additional miniature, in many cases)," Wiker says.

"Players will find a huge variety of body parts, weapons, accessories, even pets, and small terrain and set dressing elements that can be added onto miniatures or played separately on the table."

We applied what we learned with Wave 1 to Wave 2, and we think it's made the Pathfinder Goblins Multi-Pack a much more robust product JD Wiker, Frameworks producer

I managed to catch a glimpse of what's on the way in upcoming waves, and the difference is night and day. Take the new Human Sorcerer as an example. Rather than giving you enough for one mini with pieces left over, you can build two models using those parts with numerous head and accessory options. Besides being better value overall, it allows you to create two different versions of the same character from one pack - perhaps with different weapon options or for when they've leveled up.

The Pathfinder Goblins are another great case in point. This multi-pack allows you to put together 18 of these critters, with plenty of room for flexibility in terms of what they're armed with. It's a striking contrast to Wave 1's Kobolds or Orcs, and crucially, it won't cost any more.

"The Pathfinder Goblins have been high on the priority list for Sprue from the very beginning, and not including them in Wave 1 was a difficult decision," Wiker tells me.

"Fortunately, it was for the best. We applied what we learned with Wave 1 to Wave 2, and we think it's made the Pathfinder Goblins Multi-Pack a much more robust product. You can build 18 unique goblins out of one box!"

Expanding horizons

(Image credit: WizKids)

Accessibility is still a top priority when it comes to Frameworks as well. Along with improving the packaging to make sure it more accurately reflects what's inside the box, beginner-friendly elements like difficulty ratings are being included this time around. As Wiker says, each pack in Wave 2 will provide "better images of the finished mini and exploded view of the parts, a few quality-of-life features to help gamers understand more clearly exactly what’s in each box, as well as some upgrades geared toward helping retailers better organize their displays."

When combined with the addition of crowd-pleasers from the best tabletop RPGs outside of D&D (Critical Role with 'Gilmore's Fantastic Fabrications' and 'Pathfinder Battles: Legendary Cuts'), Frameworks is broadening its appeal far beyond what we saw from Wave 1.

I'm personally really looking forward to painting the Frameworks Fire Giant. It's just a powerful and imposing miniature to put on the table JD Wiker, Frameworks producer

"Both Pathfinder and Critical Role have a unique style to them, an aesthetic that speaks to different audiences," says Wiker. "We're hoping to significantly expand the range of offerings for both brands with future releases, to bring more of that unique flavor into the mix."

So, what exactly is coming in Wave 2? You'll see all of the upcoming models listed below. And that's not the end of it; although WizKids isn't ready to confirm what's in Wave 3 yet, it's able to tease that the likes of a basilisk and a pit fiend are on their way.

D&D Frameworks: Fire Giant

D&D Frameworks: Gargoyle

D&D Frameworks: Goliath Barbarian (Male)

D&D Frameworks: Male Half-Elf Ranger

D&D Frameworks: Male Halfling Rogue

D&D Frameworks: Medusa

D&D Frameworks: Troll

D&D Frameworks: Vrock

Gilmore’s Fantastic Fabrications: Cyclops Stormcaller

Pathfinder Legendary Cuts: Female Elf Rogue

Pathfinder Legendary Cuts: Goblins

Pathfinder Legendary Cuts: Male Human Wizard

Although it's easy to be jaded in the world of tabletop, I'm optimistic about both of these waves for Frameworks. It's so clear from talking to the team that they care, and this is a learning experience for WizKids that the developers are obviously keen to improve on. With that in mind, it'll be intriguing to see what fans make of this latest effort.

