How to watch the Twilight movies in order

Supernatural romance series Twilight remains one of the biggest film franchises of the last 20 years. Based on the novels by Stephanie Meyer, the story focuses on Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) as she falls in love with vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) in the rainy town of Forks, Washington.

Set over the course of five movies, viewers have been falling in love with their story, and the cast of eccentric supporting characters for more than 15 years. And now we’ve passed the 10th anniversary of the final movie’s release, there’s never been a better time to revisit the epic story.

To help you with your watching – or rewatching – plans, we’ve broken down how to watch the Twilight movies in chronological order. As well as sorting them by release date, we’ve also got all of the information you need to know about how to stream them as well.

How to watch Twilight movies in order

The Twilight Saga is best watched in chronological order, which luckily enough is the same order as the movies were released. For any fans of the books, this also follows the release of Meyers’ novels as well, apart from Breaking Dawn being split into two movies.

Twilight

(Image credit: Lionsgate )

The first movie in the saga, Twilight, introduces the story of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen. Directed by Catherine Hardwicke, the first movie begins as Bella moves into the small town of Forks, Washington to live with her dad. However, when she starts out at her new school, she finds herself drawn to the mysterious Edward. After she finds out he’s a vampire, the pair begin dating, but danger is never far away…

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

(Image credit: Lionsgate )

After Bella’s brutal attack at the end of Twilight, Edward convinces himself that he’ll cause her danger if he stays with her. So he breaks up with Bella and moves away from Forks with the rest of the Cullen family. Devastated, Bella slowly develops a new friendship with Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner), who is hiding some supernatural secrets of his own. The second movie in the trilogy was directed by Chris Weitz and written by Melissa Rosenberg.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

(Image credit: Lionsgate )

Eclipse picks up with Bella and Edward now they’ve reconciled after the traumatic events of New Moon. Directed by David Slade, the third movie in the saga sees the Cullens and Jacob’s wolf pack forming a temporary alliance to battle new threat Victoria. With Bella as the target, Jacob and Edward come to blows over who will keep her most safe.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

(Image credit: Lionsgate )

The final book in Meyer’s Twilight series was split into two to make up Breaking Dawn Part 1 and Breaking Dawn Part 2. The fourth movie was directed by Bill Condon and featured wedding bells for Bella and Edward. However, things get more complicated when Bella falls pregnant, as her half-vampire child drains her life force.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

(Image credit: Lionsgate )

Breaking Dawn – Part 2 is the final movie in the saga as it brings Bella and Edward’s relationship to a dramatic conclusion. Bella, who has just been transformed into a vampire, must learn to use her newfound power against the Volturi. Alongside her daughter Renesmee, Jacob’s wolf pack, and other vampires, the action culminates in a dramatic final battle.

Where to stream the Twilight movies

In the US, the Twilight movies are available to stream for free with a Peacock Premium membership. NBC’s streaming service costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 per year. You can also buy the movies on Google Play, Apple, and Amazon Prime Video.

If you’re in the UK, all of the Twilight movies are available to watch on Sky’s streaming platform NOW TV. You’ll need a Sky Cinema pass to access them, which costs £9.99 a month. The movies are also available to buy on Google Play, Apple, and Amazon Prime Video.

