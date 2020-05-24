Watch The Match 2 online: live stream the Champions of Charity golf - Woods vs Mickelson / Manning vs Brady

With the recent Driving Relief event being a success and trailblazer as sport emerges from the shutdown, knowing how to watch The Match: Champions for Charity online is a great thing to have nailed down today. It's a star-studded golf event with big names and egos, and it should be a lot of fun. So, with a bit of information to make sure you are fully up to speed, this page is here to tell you exactly how to watch The Match 2 online - as it's already being touted - and to see how a pair of Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods will fare against a duo of Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

Watch The Match: Champions for Charity online in the US Coverage of The Match 2 is scheduled for 2-7pm ET on Sunday May 24 in the US, and will be shown on TBS, TNT, HLN, and TruTV. AS a result, we recommend getting any Sling TV package and enjoying it that way as you'll be up and running in minutes. Or if you have a VPN, you can watch the UK feed for free - more on that below.

But what is the Match 2 or Champions for Charity all about? Well, the original event was called 'The Match' and was a one-off, big-money game of golf between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in November 2018. It was a long-proposed idea but came years after their truest and closest rivalry. Nonetheless it was a very fun affair but one which ultimately saw Mickelson take home the full $9 million winnings. A nice 'little' earner for him.

However, this time, instead of personal eye-watering amounts of money, The Match 2 is being played to raise money for Covid-19 relief efforts, with charities such as the American Red Cross and Save Small Business set to receive a bit of a windfall: a minimum of $10 million will come to those charities, and quite possibly much more.

However, rather than a straight shoot out between two of the best professional players, this one is what's called a pro-am event. This is when professionals and amateurs play together and the amateurs for this game come in the form of NFL megastars Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. The star quarterbacks are no once-a-month amateurs though and can hold their own on the course so they'll bring games to The Match 2 that will keep the standard high.

So, without any further hacking about in the rough, let's get you towards the pin and show you how to watch The Match 2 online and live stream Champions for Charity from anywhere so you're set up in time for the weekend. There might even be some free methods for countries too...

Watch The Match 2 online in the USA

Hulu | Free 7-day trial

US readers who already have cable are pretty much sorted already with TBS, TNT, HLN, and TruTV are all showing The Match 2. However, for those who don't have cable, then going to Hulu might be a good idea. If your local area gets the behemoth that is Fox Sports through Hulu then we think this is the best bet for a way to watch The Match 2 online. The subscription service's Hulu + Live TV package will include the two main Fox Sports channels and there's a free 7-day trial that you can take advantage of. However, US folk could also take advantage of another solid method to watch the golf: with any package from Sling TV. You can get TBS through Sling Blue or TNT as part of Sling Orange. If you're outside the US but like the look of these options then remember that you can use a VPN to give yourself an American 'address' and access all things US as if you lived there.

Watch The Match 2 online in the UK

CNN | FREE

You can watch it totally FREE in the UK on CNN. It starts at 8pm BST so it'll be a fun evening watch and you can savour it all, having not had to pay a penny for the privilege. This might also appeal to anyone looking to get their fix of The Match 2 online - even those in the US - as you could get a VPN, switch it onto UK mode with a UK server selection, and then try CNN International for free.

Watch The Match 2 online in Canada

CNNgo

Canadian golf fans are best heading to the CNNgo online streaming platform that gives you access to all of the network's channels. Head to CNN International in time for the 3pm ET/12pm PT tee off time. (After signing in with your cable provider details.)

Watch The Match 2 online in the Australia

CNN

Australian golf fans should be able to take advantage of the international version of CNN as it offers live streaming on the website, so you should be able to watch The Match: Tiger vs Phil 2 online with relative ease. As ever though, bear in mind the VPN route which could come in handy for this and other uses!

Watch The Match 2 online from anywhere else

ExpressVPN | From $6.67 / £5.50 per month

For those who can't easily stream the Match 2 online - or are lumbered with some expensive deals - a VPN is your best option. A VPN is a 'Virtual Private Network' that hides the true, original of your internet address and connection thus allowing you to appear as if you are somewhere else. Anywhere else you wish, in fact. This method gives you a way around any region restrictions or geoblocking, letting you watch shows that aren't normally available where you are. ExpressVPN is one option. There are three simple steps to follow: 1: Get a VPN installed. 2: Connect to an appropriate server. Wherever the service is located you want to access, select a server of the same nationality and you'll be in and away. 3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching!