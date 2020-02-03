How to watch the Apex Legends Season 4 gameplay trailer

Respawn’s free-to-play hit Apex Legends is kicking off its fourth season tomorrow, February 4. Last week, the developer shared a cinematic trailer to prepare fans for what’s ahead, but that's nothing compared to seeing the game in action. That’s what Respawn has planned for today, and you can watch it with us right here on GamesRadar.

The gameplay trailer will premiere at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm GMT today. Season 4 of Apex Legends is titled Assimilation and introduces a new robotic character, Revenant , though given last week’s launch trailer , one may hesitate to call him a “hero.” In the three-minute cinematic, Revenant is on a mission to assassinate a man eating with his wife and daughter. The robot swiftly crashes through an upper floor window of a lavish skyscraper and eliminates several guards as well as the man’s wife before the target gets his daughter to safety just before Revenant kills him too.

The lore for Apex Legends goes deeper than that too, as some data miners have pointed to the little girl in the trailer sharing a resemblance with Rosie, a supposed upcoming character according to data miners. Could it be that this girl grows up with plans to exact her revenge on Revenant? Respawn isn’t ready to say so just yet.

In the new gameplay trailer, we can expect a heavy dose of Revenant gameplay, including a complete breakdown of his hero abilities. As for what else Respawn may reveal for the season ahead, we’re just as excited as you are.

