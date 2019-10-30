We'll be heading back to the ITV jungle soon enough, so now's the time to work out how to watch I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! online before it kicks off later this year. As the reality show enters its 19th season, the hype is building over who's going to be stuck in the wilderness being showered with maggots for our collective viewing pleasure (yes, we're monsters - what of it?). We're sure to find out soon; because the last season began in mid-November, we suspect the new one will get going around the same time.

Regardless of whether you're a newcomer or a jungle veteran who delights in watching someone eat kangaroo gonads each year, we've got all the details right here on how to watch I'm a Celebrity online - basically, this is a one-stop shop for how to watch I'm a Celeb no matter where you are in the world.

If you're in the UK, it's dead easy to catch up with; simply tune in on ITV live on the night and you're golden. For those who miss the live show and need to catch up, just go to ITV Player online, via your smart TV, or on the app (download ITV Hub for Android here or on the Apple App Store here). You could even head over to TVPlayer.com, as this offers you reliable streams for free.

But what about stateside viewers and those from around the globe? If you're seeking out info on how to watch I'm a Celebrity in USA (or you're curious about how to watch I'm a Celebrity UK in Australia), your best bet would be via a VPN. Luckily for you, we've got details on how to do that below.

How to watch I'm a Celebrity online anywhere with a VPN

(Image credit: ITV)

Do I need VPN for streaming TV ? If you're outside of the UK (or you're on holiday or away fro business or whatever, and want to keep up with the show), your best bet on how to watch I'm a Celebrity online would be via a VPN. That's short for 'Virtual Private Network', and it convinces your internet provider you're somewhere you're not. That allows you to overcome 'geo-blocking', a process where certain content isn't made available in different parts of the world. That's a real pain if you're away on vacation or business and can't access content you normally could at home.

There are many different VPNs out there, but we've got a few favorites that we'd recommend using over the others. These are:

ExpressVPN

This is probably our top VPN for accessing TV and movies, and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee as well. It's reliable, fast, secure, and available on a plethora of devices.View Deal

IPVanish

For those who want to explore other options, IPVanish is another great choice. It's useable on a ton of devices, and that makes it ideal for watching while out and about.View Deal

NordVPN

If you want a more affordable VPN option, this is your best bet. Happily, it features SmartPlay technology as well.View Deal

Although a VPN is perfect for watching I'm a Celebrity abroad, it's also helpful for all other streaming services. For instance, you can use it to get access to your home region's Netflix even when you're on holiday somewhere else (for more check out our guide to the best VPN for Netflix).