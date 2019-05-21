If you haven’t caught up with the final episode of Season 8 yet, now’s the perfect time to watch Game of Thrones online. To (badly) paraphrase the Red Woman, “the internet is dark and full of spoilerific memes so it’s best to stay away from social media until you’ve watched it, probz”. As a result, we’d recommend checking out our post on how to watch Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6 sooner rather than later.

Blu-ray instead? If you'd rather own Game of Thrones, the DVD is currently $99 at Walmart.

As for the rest of the series, getting to watch Game of Thrones online in its entirety is equally straightforward. If you’re in the US, head over to HBO Now . Each season can be found there, and you’ll get the first 7 days of your subscription for free (it’s $14.99 per month after that). When it comes to UK readers, we’d suggest Now TV. Every episode is available there. They’re also reducing the cost of a 3 month subscription by 25% for a limited period, bringing it down to £17.99 at the time of writing.

What if you already have a subscription but can’t watch because you’re traveling or on holiday, though? After all, neither HBO Now or Now TV work outside of their respective regions thanks to a process called ‘geo-blocking’. You use VPN, that’s what. ‘Virtual Private Networks’ allow users to bypass region restrictions and access their subs even when abroad. You’ll find the most secure and reliable VPN providers below.

Not sure if you actually need VPN? No problem! Take a look at our guide for more details.

How to watch all of Game of Thrones via VPN

For the less tech-savvy, here’s how to use a VPN. You must select a region other than your own using the VPN (i.e. America, if you’re living in the UK) and head to any website that’s got Game of Thrones available to stream. For avoidance of doubt, each VPN typically includes either a drop-down menu of servers from around the world or a flag to indicate your IP address’ current location. Your IP address has now changed to that location until you turn off your VPN. That’s because a VPN essentially fools your ISP into thinking you’re currently in another country or region, so you can then access said country’s content.

For example, those who want HBO Go in the UK, or Crave TV in the US may do well to get hold of one of the best VPNs on the market as you can access that content no matter where you are in the world. Check below for a comprehensive list.

Best VPNs to watch Game of Thrones online

We already have a fantastic list of best VPNs for Netflix but what about catering to your Thrones needs? For my money, Express VPN is the absolute best around. Sure, it’s a little pricey on top of any subscription services you may be looking to pay into, but the software’s ability to work on any device, including your PS4 and Xbox One, is almost unparalleled.

If you’re a little wary at using a VPN, you’d be best off trying out VyprVPN, which not only comes with a free trial but is fairly affordable in the grand scheme of things. It’s even possible to watch HBO Now in notoriously censor-heavy China.

How to watch Game of Thrones online in the US

Compared to some other regions, how to watch all of Game of Thrones in the US is relatively straightforward. HBO carries the rights to the show and, as such, you’ll have to sign up to HBO Now ($15/month) to get access to the episodes.

For slightly pricier options, Amazon Video has every single episode, as does iTunes ($159.99), though I’d definitely recommend the HBO Now route for ease of use, accessibility and general pricing.

How to watch Game of Thrones online in Canada

Canadians also have to go down the HBO Now route which, at $15 dollars a month, may be a little too steep if you’re only interested in Thrones.

If you fancy bulking up your cable services, there’s the option to add The Movie Network (which includes HBO) for an additional $20 a month. That comes with an on-demand app to use across all of your devices, so you can watch Game of Thrones whenever and wherever.

As well as that, there’s also the iTunes Canada option, should you wish (you’ll notice that will become a theme).

The best option for watching all of Game of Thrones in Canada, however, is a halfway house between Crave TV ($7.99 a month) which only includes everything up until Game of Thrones season 6, and either buying Game of Thrones season 7 separately through iTunes or signing up to HBO Go for a brief period.

How to watch Game of Thrones online in the UK

If you’re a Sky customer, you can watch every single Game of Thrones episode providing you have the service’s box sets add-on. If you’re not, you can get the best Sky deals right here – but there are other methods, too.

NowTV has all seven seasons waiting to be binged should you sign up to its service. You can then stream every episode via Sky Atlantic on your smart TV, Xbox One, PS4 and PC. Pretty nifty. There’s even a 7-day free trial if you’re quick, and a 3 month offer of £17.99 per month.

That’s not all. iTunes has each episode available. The complete collection, though, will set you back an eye-watering £119.99.

While Game of Thrones was previously present on Google Play, it appears to have been pulled (in the UK at least) for the foreseeable future.

Additionally, each season of Game of Thrones is available to be watched (and bought) separately via Rakuten. So, no matter your format and choice of streaming service, there’s plenty of options readily available to you!

How to watch Game of Thrones online in other regions

If you’re Down Under in Australia, the subscription service Foxtel has Game of Thrones season 1-7 ready to be watched on demand from any device.