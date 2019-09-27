How popular is Assassin's Creed? The series has sold over 140 million copies

Assassin’s Creed is pretty damn popular according to these Ubisoft sales figures, which reveal that the series has sold over 140 million copies worldwide.

The news was shared on Twitter by industry analyst Daniel Ahmad , who noted that a Ubisoft press kit released in June shared some key statistics from a range of the studio's franchises.

I just realised Ubisoft updated its franchise sales figures a while back and no one reported on it. Assassin's Creed: 140m soldJust Dance: 70m soldFar Cry: 50m soldRabbids: 20m soldR6S: 50m players Ghost Recon: 30m playersFor Honor: 21m playersThe Crew: 21m players pic.twitter.com/Hv6vRJ9PocSeptember 27, 2019

To put those Assassin's Creed sales figure in context, that’s 14 times the size of the population of Greece, where Assassin's Creed Odyssey is set. The fact that 95 million unique players have also dabbled in the series' historical carnival of violence also implies that its fanbase is as broad as it is deep.

There’s plenty of other fascinating bits of info scattered throughout the tweets. For instance, Splinter Cell has sold 30 million copies, 14 billion hacks have been completed in Watch Dogs, and 80 billion kilocalories have been burned by people getting a boogie on in Just Dance.

The figures do come with a caveat though. As this info was released in June, it’s more than likely that these numbers have gone up since then, making this list even more impressive when you add on another 3 months worth of potential sales. Personally, I look forward to adding to those billions of hacks when Watch Dogs Legion launches next year.

It’s been a pretty busy time for Ubisoft recently, with the launch of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint coming up and the launch of the Uplay Plus subscription service earlier this month. We're intrigued to see how many more Assassin's Creed fans will come from Ubisoft's new service.

