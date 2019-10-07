Marvel's Avengers' campaign length could be around the 30 hour mark

Marvel's Avengers is set to land on May 15, 2020, and in the lead up to our upcoming adventures with the superhero gang, we've got our first hint at how long the campaign will be. In an interview with Comicbook.com, Crystal Dynamics' senior brand director Rich Briggs talked about how much time you might spend with Tony and the gang, with Briggs comparing it to the Tomb Raider (2013) and giving the ballpark length of around 30 hours "if you want to see everything there is."

"I think it'll depend on exactly how deep you want to go into it," Briggs explains. "So if you think about previous Crystal games, you know that if you want to be playing your way through the core story, it's going to be in that area, 10 to 12 hours."

Briggs compared Marvel's Avengers length to the format in Crystal Dynamics' Tomb Raider (2013), in which there are a number of side missions and other activities you can do that will rack up the total playtime length to around 30 hours. But, if you were to ignore all of that, as he says above, it would be a fair bit shorter.

"So we're not putting exact numbers on it just yet, but you can expect something comparable to what we've done in the past with that regard," Briggs said. While this is just a rough estimate, it does give us a better idea of the runtime of the campaign. And that's without taking the "extended narrative" or "extended gameplay" into account, which is set to head to the game post-launch, as Briggs pointed out.

So if you want to get the most out of your experience and do everything Marvel's Avengers has to offer, start freeing up a few weekends around next May. Of course, those timings may vary slightly, but it does give us a little more insight into the amount of content the game will have at launch. After that, more heroes are set to join the roster as well as other additional content. So far we know the playable heroes include Hulk, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Iron Man, and the recently announced sixth playable hero Kamala Khan as Ms Marvel .