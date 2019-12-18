When you get hold of some new tech, there's always a learning period as you get to grips with how everything works. After picking up the latest PlayStation, you'll want to know how to adjust all the settings, download your apps, and of course how to eject a PS4 disc. Now, that last part may sound far too obvious, but believe us when we say it's not as straightforward as you'd expect. When we first got our PS4 an embarrassing situation happened, after we'd put a disc in the console and had a good few hours of enjoyment playing one of the best PS4 games. All well and good, but when we wanted to eject the thing afterwards we were completely lost. To save anyone else from a similar embarrassment, we've put together this quick guide on how to eject a PS4 disc, and to get started we've highlighted that invisible eject button on the original PS4 in the image below.

There it is. All you need to do is press that button. That tiny, tiny button. The one right below the disc drive, and in the crack. See it? Easy right?

It's the same story with the PS4 Pro. Look along the glowing line down from the power button and you'll see the tiny icon. It's a little hidden and annoying to press, but it's there alright.

(Image credit: Sony)

With the newer version of that standard PS4 (commonly known as the PS4 Slim), Sony has made the whole ejecting process a lot more simple by positioning a physical, properly pressable, eject button next to the power button.

(Image credit: Sony)

Is your eject still not working? Then we suggest going here.

Looking for more information? Be sure to check out our PS4 tips and tricks and the best free PS4 games to play right now.