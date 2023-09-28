House of the Dragon season 2 could be on our screens this time next year

A promising update on House of the Dragon season 2 has given expectant viewers a 2024 release window to look forward to.

As per Variety, the HBO series could be on our screens in "summer 2024." That’s largely down to filming not being affected by the writers’ and actors’ strikes; scripts were already completed and the UK-based shoot wasn’t a SAG-AFTRA production.

The Game of Thrones spin-off, set 200 years before the events of the main series, charts the fall of the House of Targaryen and a civil war that threatens to tear Westeros apart. Previously, we had seen Rhaenyra and Daemon stand against Alicent and her son Aegon II. Tensions are further raised after the death of Rhaenyra’s second-born Lucerys in an airborne tussle with Alicent’s son Aemond.

The second season, however, will be shorter than the first, coming in at eight episodes. That has a knock-on effect, with a "major battle" intended for season 2 instead being moved to a prospective third season (H/T Deadline).

"There are eight wonderful episodes with so much happening in every episode, and we have trouble, at times, bringing them down to one hour," director Clare Kilner previously told The Hollywood Reporter of the decision to cut the episode count by two in the upcoming season.

If the actors’ strike ends, HBO will also reportedly be "putting its focus" on new seasons of The Last of Us, Euphoria, and The White Lotus next year.

