House of the Dragon opening credits feature an interesting Rhaenyra Easter egg

House of the Dragon episode 2 finally unveils the show's opening credits, and the sequence is just as intricate as Game of Thrones'. This time, though, instead of traversing a map, the credits take us through the Targaryen family tree, which is drawn in blood.

While the gears that make up the tree aren't labelled, it's possible to make out which symbol represents which character. The very first gear that we see is Aegon the Conqueror, who won Westeros for the Targaryens – which we now know is because he foresaw the end of humankind with a winter from the North, which ties to a familiar prophecy from Game of Thrones.

As Rhaenyra is currently the last of her line, the final symbol to be revealed belongs to her. Fans have spotted that this particular design of interlocking swirls is also on the necklace that Daemon gifts her in episode 1.

Rhaenyra and her Uncle Daemon have a complex relationship so far in the series. The duo often speak to each other in Valyrian and the necklace is a genuine gift, but things are complicated by the fact that King Viserys disinherited Dameon by naming Rhaenyra the new heir, and Daemon openly mocked the death of Rhaenyra's new born brother. How that relationship plays out across the rest of the show remains to be seen (we won't get into book spoilers here), but the opening credits make it clear that Daemon is very important to Rhaenyra.

As for the rest of the Targaryens, this Twitter video handily breaks down who's who on the sprawling, bloody family tree.

