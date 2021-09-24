House of the Dragon casts 7 new characters, including a new pair of Lannister twins

Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon has added seven new names to its cast, and there's another set of Lannister twins on the scene. HBO has provided character descriptions for each of the new cast members on its official website.

Jason Lannister is the Lord of Casterly Rock and twin to Ser Tyland Lannister, a prominent lord who served the realm as master of ships for Viserys I Targaryen, as master of coin for Aegon II Targaryen, and as Hand of the King for Aegon III Targaryen. Both characters will be portrayed by Jefferson Hall, a returning Game of Thrones alum who played Hugh of the Vale in the HBO series.

Meanwhile, Ryan Corr (Wolf Creek 2, The Water Diviner) has been cast as Ser Harwin "Breakbones" Strong, who HBO describes as "the strongest man in the Seven Kingdoms." David Horovitch (Miss Marple) will play Grand Maester Mellos, a close advisor and voice of reason to King Viserys.

Graham McTavish (The Hobbit, Netflix's Castlevania, Preacher) is set to portray Ser Harrold Westerling, a chivalrous and loyal servant of the Kingsguard. Bill Paterson (Amazing Grace, Miss Potter) has been cast in the role of Lord Lyman Beesbury, Lord of Honeyholt and Master of Coin on King Viserys's small council. Gavin Spokes (She Stoops to Conquer, Utopia, Warrior Kings) is Lord Lyonel Strong, Lord of Harrenhal and the King's Master of Laws, and Matthew Needham (Stutterer) is playing Larys Strong, son of Lyonel Strong.

House of the Dragon is set roughly 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, during a time of strife and civil war within the Targaryen dynasty. There's no release date just yet, but barring any delays, it'll hit HBO sometime in 2022.

