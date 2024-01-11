Hotly anticipated JRPG Granblue Fantasy: Relink gears up for release by revealing post-launch plans and dropping a PS5 demo today

By Hirun Cryer
published

We can take on a fearsome multiplayer boss in March

Granblue Fantasy: Relink
(Image credit: Cygames)

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is getting an imminent demo, and has already outlined some post-launch content coming later this year.

Cygames just wrapped up a mini showcase on Granblue Fantasy: Relink earlier today, January 11, and revealed a demo for the game is launching in the next few hours. We're not sure if the tweet below is referencing Japan's time zone or not. If it is, the demo should be online later today at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT.

See more

On the other hand, the tweet could mean that the Relink demo is going live at midnight in corresponding time zones around the world. We'll have to keep an eye on the PlayStation Network Store to see for sure, whatever the case might be. Right now, there's no confirmation a PC demo will be available.

Elsewhere in the showcase, Cygames revealed some post-launch content for Relink. At some point in early March, we'll be facing off against someone called Lucilius via a multiplayer battle, who from the sounds of things in the tweet below, seems pretty damn fearsome. 

See more

This is actually the first we've heard of any post-launch support for Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Cygames understandably isn't delving too far into the post-launch window for Relink right now, but it'll be interesting to see if there's any further updates planned for the new RPG.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink launches early next month on February 1, for PC, PS5, and PS4 systems. If you want a little hint for what to expect from the new game's storyline and characters, you can watch the Granblue Fantasy anime right now, which Cygames recently made free on YouTube.

Read up on our new games 2024 guide for a look over all the games Granblue Fantasy: Relink is launching against in a stacked early window.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.