Hotly anticipated JRPG Granblue Fantasy: Relink gears up for release by revealing post-launch plans and dropping a PS5 demo today

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is getting an imminent demo, and has already outlined some post-launch content coming later this year.

Cygames just wrapped up a mini showcase on Granblue Fantasy: Relink earlier today, January 11, and revealed a demo for the game is launching in the next few hours. We're not sure if the tweet below is referencing Japan's time zone or not. If it is, the demo should be online later today at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT.

We hope you enjoyed watching Granblue Showcase: Part 2 – Relink!A grand adventure in the skies awaits—the free demo of Granblue Fantasy: Relink for PS5® and PS4® will go live at 12 midnight, January 12!#Relink pic.twitter.com/cxvKT9fNRsJanuary 11, 2024 See more

On the other hand, the tweet could mean that the Relink demo is going live at midnight in corresponding time zones around the world. We'll have to keep an eye on the PlayStation Network Store to see for sure, whatever the case might be. Right now, there's no confirmation a PC demo will be available.

Elsewhere in the showcase, Cygames revealed some post-launch content for Relink. At some point in early March, we'll be facing off against someone called Lucilius via a multiplayer battle, who from the sounds of things in the tweet below, seems pretty damn fearsome.

Lucilius arrives as a multiplayer boss battle in an update planned for early March!Be warned... This battle against the king of fallen angels is not for the faint of heart. Will you rise to the challenge?#Relink pic.twitter.com/Extzv3yif6January 11, 2024 See more

This is actually the first we've heard of any post-launch support for Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Cygames understandably isn't delving too far into the post-launch window for Relink right now, but it'll be interesting to see if there's any further updates planned for the new RPG.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink launches early next month on February 1, for PC, PS5, and PS4 systems. If you want a little hint for what to expect from the new game's storyline and characters, you can watch the Granblue Fantasy anime right now, which Cygames recently made free on YouTube.

