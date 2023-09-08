Horror director Brad Anderson is helming George A. Romero's final zombie movie

George A. Romero's upcoming Twilight of the Dead, the seventh and final movie by the director and the conclusion to the legendary Living Dead series, has found its director.

The sequel's production company, Roundtable Entertainment, announced today that popular horror/thriller director Brad Anderson will helm Twilight of the Dead. Romero himself wrote the treatment for the script before passing in 2017. The project is a sequel to Romero's 2005 zombie movie Land of the Dead and directly follows the events.

Anderson is known for helming horror and thriller movies like the 2001 psychological horror movie Session 9, the 2004 Christian Bale-starring The Machinist, and the 2013 Halle Berry-led thriller The Call.

"George Romero’s 1968 classic Night of the Living Dead may have been the first real horror movie I ever saw and its shock value, its keen social relevance, and even the means by which it was made were all hugely inspirational to me," said Anderson (thanks, THR). "This too is a zombie movie in which limbs fly and heads roll, but one that is also about social transformation, one that asks the question: What is it to be human? It is also a horror movie with ‘heart’ and, dare I say, hope."

The news of Twilight of the Dead starting production first broke back in April 2021, though at the time Romero's wife had been quietly putting the pieces together for several years before that.

According to reported plot details, Twilight of the Dead will "delve into the dark nature of humanity from the perspective of the last humans on earth who are caught between factions of the undead". Fans of Romero's previous works will also appreciate the "sociopolitical commentary wrapped in a genre piece."

