Horizon multiplayer confirmed alongside new "solo adventures"

Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerilla has confirmed it's working on a Horizon multiplayer game.

In a tweet this afternoon, Guerilla said that it was "continuing to create epic solo adventures for Aloy," and that "a new internal team is developing a separate Online Project set in Horizon's universe." That game will feature "a new cast of characters and a unique stylized look," allowing players to explore the game along side one another.

That comes off the back of new job adverts highlighted by content creator JorRaptor (via VGC (opens in new tab)) make the multiplayer direction clear. One listing, for a lead world designer, states that Guerilla is looking to "bring the expanding Horizon universe to a multiplayer audience."

Guerrilla Games basicly confirmed Horizon multiplayer.New Job postings just went up noting 'online project' in the title. To design 'unique abilities' for 'multiple player characters'Also 'multiple machine enemies that provide variety of challenges against multiple players' pic.twitter.com/PKsVFicJtXDecember 16, 2022 See more

Another role, for senior combat designer, states that the successful candidate would help design abilities that "create cooperative opportunities for multiple player characters." A similar role, for senior machine combat designer, would aim to create machines that would "provide variety of challenges against multiple players."

Word of a potential Horizon multiplayer experience surfaced last month, with word of a Horizon MMO potentially in the works from Korean studio NCSoft. JorRaptor, however, says that they believe these new listings, in-house at Guerilla, are different from that rumoured title. They also point out that the game is likely to be several years away, as the number of roles being hired for suggest a project in its infancy.

This, however, is not the first time that Guerilla has hired for a Horizon multiplayer project. A small number of similar roles surfaced in September. Elsewhere, the studio is bringing Horizon Forbidden West DLC The Burning Shores to life next year, with VR experience Call of the Mountain also on the way.

