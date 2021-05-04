Hoping for a PS5 restock this week? Here are some tips on how to get the console

A PS5 restock seems likely this week, but how do you break through the crowds and secure a PlayStation for yourself? We've got few tips, but it mostly comes down to one thing: sheer bloody-mindedness. Our team of bargain hunters has been doing this for a while now, and it's safe to say that the key to success is persistence (and a bit of luck). With that in mind, be sure to learn when drops are likely to happen (more on that in a moment). Secondly, check with retailers regularly: deals can and often do appear without warning, so you never know when you might get lucky.

So, when is a PS5 restock expected this week? It's tough to say for sure, but Walmart is overdue a drop so could well offer units this Thursday from around 3pm EST judging by previous trends (if Walmart goes at all, it's usually on a Thursday afternoon). Meanwhile, there's a chance we'll see some Target deals this Wednesday - that's certainly what happened last week.

What about Amazon, then? Annoyingly, it could get a PS5 restock at any moment. The last drop was on a Saturday at 3am EST, so it's difficult to predict. As such, check in every now and then as a just-in-case.

While you wait, be sure to watch for Twitter trends and stock trackers as well. They're a good early warning system when it comes to PS5 stock.

PS5 restock deals

Amazon PS5 restock | Could appear at any time

Amazon surprised us all with a PS5 restock after months of no deals, so all we can suggest is checking on them every now and then to see if you get lucky. We've heard that adding the item to your 'Wishlist' can help speed things along when deals do appear, too.

Target PS5 restock | Possibly Wednesday, May 6

Although it already had a drop last week, there's always a chance that Target will get a PS5 restock this Wednesday. We'd recommend bookmarking the page and watching it like a hawk on the day. Sign in ahead of time, too. You don't want to miss out because you were scrambling for your password.

GameStop PS5 restock | Possibly Wednesday, May 6

This is another possible contender for this week - it got a PS5 restock last week, so there's a chance it'll get another one this Wednesday. If deals do appear, make a beeline for the bundles. They tend to sell out slower.

Walmart PS5 restock | Could drop Thursday, May 6 (from 3pm EST)

The retail giant has a habit of dropping PS5 restock deals on Thursdays from around 3pm EST, so we'd expect that pattern to hold if it does get any units in this week. Keep an eye out just in case.

Best Buy PS5 restock | Possibly Friday, May 7 (12pm - 3pm EST)

If a Best Buy PS5 restock does happen this week, it'll be on Friday between 12pm and 3pm EST. However, the chain hasn't had a drop in weeks so we're cautious about hoping for too much this time.

