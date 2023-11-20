The Honkai Star Rail Sojourners’ Ghastly Reverie mission has you dealing with a particularly troublesome demon named Cirrus. On top of that, you’ll have to find your way through the Fyxestroll Garden and escape the Illusory Maze – which, of course, is full of puzzles.

This Honkai Star Rail Sojourners’ Ghastly Reverie walkthrough will help you solve the Illusory Maze puzzles and survive the Fyxestroll Garden map. Cirrus won’t know what’s coming!

Sojourners’ Ghastly Reverie requirements

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail Sojourners’ Ghastly Reverie mission starts after completing the Trailblaze Mission called Obsequies Performed, A Long Road Ahead. It was added in version 1.5, and it’s part of the longer Trailblaze Continuance series called A Foxian Tale of the Haunted, which takes place on the Xianzhou Luofu.

In simpler terms, you need to complete the main quests on the Xianzhou Luofu before you can start Sojourners’ Ghastly Reverie. This means that you also need a Trailblaze Level of at least 34.

Sojourners’ Ghastly Reverie Fyxestroll Gardens

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

The Sojourners’ Ghastly Reverie mission starts with a message from Guinaifen. Reply to her messages and meet up with her in Aurum Alley, on the Xianzhou Luofu. She’ll invite you to explore the Fyxestroll Garden, where you need to fight a bunch of Wraith Wardens who are weak to physical, wind, and ice damage.

After the battle, ask Huohuo to lead you out of the Fyxestroll Garden. When you’ve lost Guinaifen, go inside the nearby bamboo forest and you’ll find the entrance to the Illusory Maze.

The Honkai Star Rail Illusory Maze part 1

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

The objective is simple: find the exit to the Illusory Maze in Fyxestroll Garden. Unfortunately, no matter which path you choose, you always seem to end up at the beginning of the Illusory Maze again. The key is to look for doors with only one lantern on the side, instead of two. With that in mind, here’s how to exit the first part of the Illusory Maze:

Walk straight ahead to the square with the broken pillar, as shown in the picture above. The correct door is to your left, but it’s locked for now. So instead, take the door in front of you (upper arrow), go through the door on the left, and then turn right again. Now that you’re back at the same square with the broken pillar, the door on the left should be open (lower arrow). Go through it. Upon reaching the second broken pillar square, go straight ahead. After reaching the third broken pillar, go left.

The Honkai Star Rail Illusory Maze part 2

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Walking past the sustenance anchor will trigger a battle against two Illumination Dragonfish. Since you can only play as Trailblazer (the main character), use your Skill on both of them for an easy win. Afterwards, you’ll become possessed by a demon named Cirrus.

Again, the next Sojourners’ Ghastly Reverie objective is to find the exit to the Illusory Maze in the Fyxestroll Garden. Follow the path ahead until you see a bunch of floating talismans and interact with them, then turn left to find another broken pillar and a locked door.

Here’s how to unlock the door: walk to the room left of the locked door, then break the two red coloured vases. Do not break the blue ones, or the door won’t open!

Follow the path ahead until you stumble upon Huohuo, who is also trapped in the Illusory Maze.

The Honkai Star Rail Illusory Maze part 3

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

After your conversation with Huohuo, you need to solve another locked door puzzle to exit the Illusory Maze. This time, walk to the room on the left and break every blue vase – not the red ones!

Next, head over to the other room, on the right side of the locked door, where you’ll find a bunch of treasure chests. To solve this puzzle, only open the basic treasure chest in the middle – do not touch the ones with the blue and golden glow. You can now proceed through the locked door and leave Honkai Star Rail’s Illusory Maze.

Sojourners’ Ghastly Reverie: bronze mirror puzzle

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

After following the path for a bit, you must solve a bronze mirror puzzle: “listen to the voice in the mirror, and determine whether it’s real or fake”. Here’s the catch; none of the three bronze mirrors is the correct one. To proceed with the Sojourners’ Ghastly Reverie mission, however, you still need to enter all three of them. Once that’s done, Huohuo will conclude that all of them are fake and the correct bronze mirror will appear on the opposite end of a translucent bridge.

Interact with this fourth bronze mirror to solve the puzzle and teleport back to Fyxestroll Garden, where you’ll enter the last part of Honkai Star Rail’s Sojourners’ Ghastly Reverie mission.

Sojourners’ Ghastly Reverie Fyxestroll Garden domain

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

The next part of the Sojourners’ Ghastly reverie mission is a combat challenge in the Fyxestroll Garden domain. Huohuo must be included as a trial character, so you only have to pick three additional allies. In case you’re not familiar with Huohuo’s abilities: she’s a healer and buff support hybrid. She heals with her Skill (one target ally plus adjacent characters) and grants extra energy and attack power with her Ultimate (to all allies).

As most enemies in Fyxestroll Garden are weak to physical, lightning, and imaginary damage, try to use DPS allies of those elements. Characters like Dan Heng, Blade, Imbibitor Lunae, and Jing Yuan would be a great choice. You can also use additional buff supports like Tingyun and Yukong or debuff experts like Kafka and Luka.

Follow the path through the Fyxestroll Garden domain. It’s quite straightforward for the most part, but when you see the quest marker on the lower floor, you need to activate the platform shown in the picture to reach it.

Sojourners’ Ghastly Reverie Cirrus boss battle

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

At the end of the Fyxestroll Garden domain, you need to fight the boss: Cirrus. Beware that you’re fighting his minions rather than Cirrus himself: Wraith Wardens, Obedient Dracolions, and an Aurumaton Spectral Envoy. Keep defeating the minions to decrease Cirrus’ HP. At some point during the fight, Huohuo will leave the team and offer support from the sidelines – which means you don’t have to control her anymore but you still benefit from her abilities.

Once Cirrus is defeated, you’ll return to the “normal” Honkai Star Rail Fyxestroll Garden map. From here, you can fast-travel to Aurum Alley to complete the Sojourners’ Ghastly Reverie mission.