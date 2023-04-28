Honkai Star Rail gets 20 million downloads in a single day, smashing Genshin Impact's launch

The early numbers are in, and it looks like Honkai: Star Rail is a bigger success at launch for developer Mihoyo than its previous hit Genshin Impact.

As spotted (opens in new tab) by Niko Partners director of research and insights Daniel Ahmad, the developer shares on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo (opens in new tab) that Honkai: Star Rail has surpassed 20 million downloads in just one day.

For some context, mobile analytics company App Annie previously reported (opens in new tab) that Genshin Impact was downloaded 17 million times on mobile within four days of release.

As Ahmad points out, the signs that Honkai: Star Rail would surpass Genshin Impact's launch were always there. The turn-based RPG racked up 30 million pre-registrations prior to launch, with 21 million coming from China and 10 million hailing from the rest of the world. As IGN (opens in new tab) reports, Genshin Impact attracted 20 million pre-registrations in China before launch, and five million from the rest of the world.

Honkai: Star Rail has done plenty to attract positive buzz prior to launch, though the snowballing success of Genshin Impact has likely aided Mihoyo in drumming up anticipation for its next game.

The good news about Honkai: Star Rail's success is that there's free stuff to grab if you're currently playing, as it usually goes with gacha games. The developers are handing out 10 free Special Passes this weekend following a festival.

If you are playing, you may also be interested to know that Honkai: Star Rail players have decided on an early leader in the meta, and she's totally free to add to your team.

Meanwhile, Honkai Star Rail writers are having a full-blown existential crisis in the item descriptions.