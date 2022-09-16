Hollow Knight: Silksong will come to both PS5 and PS4.

The Hollow Knight sequel was first announced back in 2019, and during this year's not-E3, it was revealed to be a day-one Xbox Game Pass drop. This led to some speculation that it would skip PlayStation platforms, if only at launch.

However, today PlayStation confirmed that the game is at least coming to its new-gen and last-gen platforms. We technically don't have confirmation of a simultaneous multi-platform launch, but developer Team Cherry hasn't announced any sort of platform exclusivity thus far.

"Sharpen your needles – confirming Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to PS5 and PS4," reads a tweet (opens in new tab) PlayStation posted Friday.

Considering the first Hollow Knight game has been available on PlayStation platforms since 2018, it's no great surprise that the follow-up is also coming to PS4 and PS5. That said, it's nice to finally have confirmation from Sony itself. What would also be quite nice is a release date, but Team Cherry has yet to even tease such a thing despite announcing the game three years ago. This fact hasn't gone unnoticed in the above (opens in new tab) tweet's (opens in new tab) replies (opens in new tab).

While we don't have a hard release date quite yet, Xbox has confirmed (opens in new tab) the game will launch sometime before June 2023 – which is an incredibly vague release window, but hey, it's all we've got. At least we can take comfort knowing we aren't the only ones suffering in the long wait for the next Hollow Knight game - there's even a reference to it in another game's prologue.

