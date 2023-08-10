Hollow Knight-like Metroidvania gets delayed for the same reason as Silksong

Crowsworn, a game that's aping Hollow Knight Silksong's style, is being delayed for the exact same reason as the game it's taking inspiration from.

Earlier this week on August 8, Crowsworn's developers took to Kickstarter to let backers know the game was being delayed out of its original December 2023 release window. "The delayed release is primarily a result of raising more than 10x the amount of funds we had initially planned for. This basically means need to make a game that is 10x bigger / better than what we initially planned for," the devs write.

In short, Crowsworn is being delayed because it's ballooned in size, and with that comes exacerbated development time. The project is taking a lot longer to complete than its developer at Mongoose Rodeo had originally planned for, and that just happens to be the exact same reason Hollow Knight Silksong was delayed out of launching in the first half of 2023.

Silksong developer Team Cherry announced earlier this year that the Hollow Knight sequel had "gotten quite big," and as a result, wouldn't be launching before July 2023. Size is what's ultimately led to both these anticipated games being delayed, but Crowsworn's developers are feeling the pressure specifically because of the funds they've raised from fans.

Game development is, as we all know, nothing short of a miracle. You've really got to feel for Crownsworn's developers though - not are they in a competition of sorts with the highly anticipated Silksong, but they clearly want to deliver a game that can justify all the development funds they've raised.

Crowsworn will have a demo out in the near future for Kickstarter backers at the 'Demo' tier. As for Hollow Knight Silksong, who knows when we'll be able to get our hands on Team Cherry's sequel.

