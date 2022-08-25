Hogwarts Legacy quietly confirms PlayStation-exclusive content

The PS4 and PS5 versions of Hogwarts Legacy will have an additional quest and potion recipe exclusive to those platforms, WB Games has confirmed.

The exclusive content was first discovered (opens in new tab) on the PlayStation Network, which quietly listed an "exclusive quest" for all PlayStation versions of the game, including the standard edition. Folks naturally took notice of the addendum pretty quickly and took to Twitter to ask Hogwarts Legacy community manager Chandler Wood for clarification.

Wood confirmed: "PlayStation players get an exclusive quest, and PlayStation pre-orders get the Felix Felicis potion recipe." He also added that "well have more information on these soon."

Further details on the PlayStation-exclusive quest and potion recipe are being kept under wraps, but it's noteworthy that there's any platform-exclusive content at all. Despite the game being revealed during Sony's September 2020 PS5 showcase, the game was quickly confirmed for other platforms, including Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. WB Games nor Sony have formally announced any exclusivity deal until just now, in a tweet-reply from the game's community manager.

It's worth noting that the exclusive quest is a bonus for anyone who gets a copy of the game on PS4 or PS5 at any time, while the potion recipe is a pre-order reward for those who lock down their copy of the game ahead of launch. Wood confirmed (opens in new tab) that all Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation pre-orders, whether physical or digital, will come with the bonus potion recipe.

If you're keen on that potion recipe or just want to secure your copy early, here's how you can pre-order Hogwarts Legacy and take advantage of a $10 gift card.