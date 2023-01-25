Hogwarts Legacy director wants fans to "feel welcomed back," despite controversy

The game director of Hogwarts Legacy has addressed controversy around the game by saying that he hopes its "diverse audience" can feel "welcomed back" to its world.

Speaking to IGN (opens in new tab), Alen Tew was asked whether it's possible to divorce the themes of love and found family that are so important to the game's source material from the anti-transgender sentiments that author J.K. Rowling has shared over recent years.

In response, Tew said that "there are challenges in every game we've worked on. This game has been no different. When we bumped into those challenges, we went back and refocused on the stuff that we really care about."

In this case, that would appear to be fans' connection to the world of Harry Potter: "We know our fans fell in love with the Wizarding World, and we believe they fell in love with it for the right reasons. We know that's a diverse audience. For us, it's making sure that the audience, who always dreamed of having this game, had the opportunity to feel welcomed back. That they have a home here and that it's a good place to tell their story."

Tew's comments seem to echo a significant number of former Harry Potter fans who have expressed that their decision to move on from the franchise has been shaped by Rowling's views. Many of the film series' stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Bonnie Wright, and Tom Felton, have spoken out against those views over recent years.

While J.K. Rowling is not involved in the development of Hogwarts Legacy, GamesRadar+ does acknowledge the author's role in the creation of the Wizarding World, as well as her publicly stated, harmful views regarding the rights of transgender people. If you'd like to offer your support to the communities affected by Rowling's rhetoric, consider donating to the National Center for Transgender Equality (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab) in the US, or Mermaids (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab) in the UK.