Everyone’s favorite witchy movie is returning to cinemas just in time for Halloween

There's good news for fans of the 1993 classic Hocus Pocus as in celebration of its 30th, yes that's right, 30th anniversary, it will be screening in theaters across the US and UK.

For a limited time only, you can feast your eyes on Hocus Pocus on the big screen this autumn and get yourself into the Halloween spirit. The film will be showing in theaters across the US on October 6 at chains such as Regal and AMC. Not to worry though UK fans, the classic will also screen at multiple cinema chains on those shores at Vue, Cineworld, and Showcase on multiple dates in October.

Hocus Pocus, which has become a favorite of many and a must see during the spooky season, follows a teenage boy named Max and his little sister Dani who have recently moved to a new town, the historic and hexing Salem. On the first day at their new school the siblings learn of a town folktale about three witches named the Sanderson Sisters, Winifred played by Bette Midler, Sarah played by Sarah Jessica Parker, and Mary played by Kathy Najimy, who were executed 300 years ago for the crime of kidnapping and doing away with local children.

Cynical Max uncovers the witches' den and accidently reawakens the hags by reading from their cursed book. Now Max and his sister, along with their new friends, a corpse and an enchanted cat, must stop the sisters from putting a curse on the town and free anyone who is under their spell. This movie tells the classic tale of good vs evil and what one brave hero must do to save the ones he loves against supernatural forces.

Directed by Kenny Ortega, who has since gone on to direct all three High School Musical movies as well as many other films for Disney, Hocus Pocus remains one of the most popular Halloween movies suitable for the whole family. The film features mystifying musical performances from the legendary Midler and SJP, as well as hilarious moments from the comedic Najimy and the interactions between the children and witches.

After a string of success and accolades from the first movie, the original three witches were resurrected again in 2022 for Hocus Pocus 2. The long awaited sequel sees the sisters navigate life in the 21st century and pray upon a new set of children.

Hocus Pocus will be available to view at cinemas during the month of October.

It has been rumoured that a third film may be in the works but for now, both Hocus Pocus movies are available to stream on Disney Plus now. For more check out the best movies on Disney Plus and the best shows on Disney Plus.