Hocus Pocus 2 trailer viewing figures beat The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett

The Hocus Pocus 2 trailer has stirred up a storm, netting more views in its first 24 hours than some of the biggest releases on Disney Plus. The new film sees the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy to their witchy roles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the Hocus Pocus 2 trailer was viewed 43.6 million times in is first day – which beats The Mandalorian season 1 and 2 (each trailer scored 35 million views), The Book of Boba Fett (23 million), and Pixar movie Luca (28 million).

The sequel film, which is coming to Disney Plus this year, is set 29 years after the first movie in modern-day Salem, Massachusetts, and sees three high school friends accidentally summon the Sanderson sisters from the 17th century. Lilia Buckingham, Whitney Peak, and Belissa Escobedo play the high schoolers, while Hannah Waddingham, Sam Richardson, Froyan Gutierrez, Tony Hale, and Doug Jones (returning from the original) co-star. Anne Fletcher directs the sequel, with a screenplay from Jen D'Angelo.

The Hocus Pocus follow-up is far from the only big Disney Plus release on the cards for the year. Marvel series She-Hulk and Star Wars show Andor are both arriving in June, while the live-action Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks and Cynthia Erivo lands in September. There's also the sequel to Enchanted, titled Disenchanted, coming this November – Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel return to their roles, while Maya Rudolph joins the cast as the villain.

Hocus Pocus 2 arrives this September 30. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best movies on Disney Plus to fill out your watch-list.