Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn's new movie with great Rotten Tomatoes score gets first trailer that looks like a "gnarlier Aftersun"

The first trailer for Luna Carmoon's dazzling and chaotic feature film Hoard has arrived.

The pic, written and directed by Carmoon, takes place across two timelines: Young Maria (Lily-Beau Leach) lives with her mum Cynthia (Hayley Squires) in a home that might seem like a hoarder's den to some – but to them, it's a fantastical world that serves as a 'catalog' of their love.

Older Maria (Saura Lightfoot Leon) spends her teenage years with her foster mom Michelle, but has never stopped grieving the loss of Cynthia – nor has she let go of her childhood habits.

Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn plays Michael, an older (and rather scared and confused) boy who unexpectedly shows up in Maria's life. Suddenly, she finds herself finally confronting the trauma of her past.

The brief clip, which can be viewed above, showcases Michael and Maria's strange and playful relationship – which consists of everything from food fights to physical fights to Maria seeing how far she can go to gross Michael out. Those moments are intercut with clips of Young Maria and her mum, showing the viewer that Maria's childlike wonder (and chaotic tendencies) has simply never left.

Hoard has a 90% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with British GQ describing the film as a "gnarlier Aftersun." The film first premiered at the 2023 Venice International Film Festival with Carmoon taking home the Authors Under 40 – Best Directing and Screenwriting Award, The Film Club Audience Award, and the Verona Film Club Award.

Hoard is set to hit theaters on May 17 in the UK and Ireland. For more, check out our interview with Joseph Quinn, Saura Lightfoot Leon, and Luna Carmoon.