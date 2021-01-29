Hitman 3 DLC may revisit maps from the first 2 games

Hitman 3 DLC is on the way, but it probably won't take the form of all-new locations like it did in the last game.

IO Interactive executive producer Forest Swartout Large discussed some of the studio's plans for supporting Hitman 3 after its launch in an interview with TheGamer . While the studio also has Project 007 going in the background, Large said IO is "continuously working on Hitman" and is looking forward to what's next.

"We are definitely going to be doing some DLC, but we haven’t defined what that is," Large said. "I think for now we are not looking at new maps like the bank and the island [from Hitman 2].

"We’re more looking at using existing locations and reimagining them, twisting them. And this time around, we can use the whole trilogy. We can look back at Hitman 2016 maps, Hitman 2 maps - we have all the locations."

The thought of bringing all-new assassination challenges to Paris and Sapienza years after we played them for the first time sounds almost as good as having whole new locations to explore. And with the sheer number of maps available to play in Hitman 3, there's a whole lot for IO to expand on and repurpose.

Speaking of which, we also know that Hitman 3 Elusive Targets are on the way, but we haven't seen any of them yet - and it sounds like they may make some key changes to how they worked in previous games.

Hitman 3 tips | Hitman 3 Death In The Family Dartmoor Clues | Hitman 3 Mission Stories and all assassinations | Hitman 3 secret ending | Hitman 3 Elusive Targets