Hideo Kojima says Apple is entering a "new era of gaming," but players aren't convinced

Hideo Kojima claims that Apple is entering a "new era of gaming," but players aren't entirely convinced.

While we've come to learn a lot about legendary game creator Hideo Kojima over the years, one thing we didn't know was that he's a massive fan of Apple. This fact was brought to light yesterday during Apple's keynote presentation at WWDC 2023, where Kojima made a surprise appearance to announce that Death Stranding Director's Cut is heading to the Mac later this year.

"I have been a die-hard Apple fan since I bought my first Mac back in 1994," Kojima said. "It has been a dream of mine to see my team's best work come to life on the Mac. Now we are entering a new era for gaming on the Mac."

According to Kojima, Death Stranding Director's Cut will take "full advantage of the latest Apple technologies to provide the best experience for our fans". And expect to see plenty more Kojima Productions games following suit as, according to the developer, "This is just the beginning, and we are actively working to bring our future titles to Apple platforms."

While Kojima is certainly enthusiastic about gaming's potential on Mac, judging by the response on Twitter, players may need a little more persuading.

Perfect joke https://t.co/jjsnSbpI39June 5, 2023 See more

"'Now that MY game is on Mac, the landscape will change completely!' Oh Kojima being Kojima," commented one user. Another wrote: "Kojima eating well being a gaming god that companies will deliver a cartoon sack of cash to just to have him lend them some gaming cred."

While the original Death Stranding prepares to make its way to Mac, fans are gearing up for the next instalment in the brilliantly bizarre post-apocalyptic series. Kojima recently revealed on Twitter that he did the casting for Death Stranding 2 himself. "I have chosen DS2 actors and actresses as special partners with whom I can fight together," he said. On top of that, the Metal Gear creator has been sharing sneak peeks at Death Stranding 2's development online.

