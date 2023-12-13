Hideo Kojima, Doug Bowser, and more of the games industry reacts to E3 cancellation: "The end of E3 is sad news"

E3 is officially over, and prominent figures in the gaming industry have started sharing tributes to the annual gaming event.

On December 12, the ESA announced that E3 is officially, permanently dead after 28 years. It's been a tough time for the conference in recent years, with just one event taking place between 2020 and 2023 - mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless of its recent track record, fans, past attendees, and developers have all taken to Twitter to share their memories of the now-defunct gaming get-together.

One of the most recognized people to react to the news is the Nintendo of America president, Doug Bowser. After sharing the ESA's statement on Twitter, Bowser writes: "For over two decades E3 has had an incredible impact on the gaming industry. It’s hard to overstate the number of unforgettable moments it gave all of us. What a run!"

Death Stranding director and head of Kojima Productions, Hideo Kojima, also took the time to share his memories with the event, writing: "The end of E3 is sad news; we exhibited [Metal Gear Solid] for the first time in Atlanta in 1997. I have participated every year since then."

Kojima then referenced Metal Gear Solid 2's presentation in 2000, adding: "Without E3, Japanese creators and titles would not have made it to the world as much as they have. It was easy to connect with people from all over the world by attending parties and conferences. I have nothing but gratitude. Thank you E3!"

Finally, Michael Douse, director of publishing at Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios, also shared their thoughts about the end of E3. "It’s not that I’ll miss E3 itself (people stopped going because it was a giant economic sinkhole)," the developer writes, "but it was the best *thing* at getting everyone together to show & celebrate games. It was tactile and tangible. It felt official in an otherwise ‘wing it’ kinda industry."

It'll definitely feel different without having E3 to look forward to every summer, but there are certainly a lot of other showcases and events to look forward to around the same time. There's no denying that Geoff Keighley's Summer Games Fest has basically taken over from E3, as well as the regular Xbox Games Showcases, and all the Nintendo Directs we get scattered throughout the year.

So rest assured, there will still be plenty of game reveals and announcements to look forward to in 2024.

