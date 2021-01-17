Here's what's new in the latest Phasmophobia update

A new Phasmophobia update is bringing new "experimental" changes to improve the cult-hit ghost investigative experience.

In a tweet that starts "Hello again", developer Kinetic Games listed the full changes, which include a fix that ensures a ghost will continue hunting even if it can't reach you, and a bug that permitted ghosts to see players even when they were hidden in closets and lockers (thanks, Comic Book).

The update also included some "experimental" changes, too, which are "not definite" and for which the dev invites your feedback. The Thermometer refresh rate has been lowered to two seconds, and all rooms will now start with slightly different temperatures; if the power is off, the temperature in every room will now slowly drop to 5C/41F, but if the power is on, the temperature in every room will slowly rise (unless a ghost is in the room, of course).

Hello again #Phasmophobia pic.twitter.com/Tj3S9MQytqJanuary 16, 2021

If you're bossing Professional Difficulty, you'll now note that all rooms start at 5C, as the power is off from the start, too.

The only other change detailed is now a server region prefix "in front of the room invite code" will "help show what region you are in or trying to connect to".

The changes come hot on the heels of another recent Phasmophobia update that lets the ghosts use the sound of your voice to guide their hunting , so you best start whispering if you want to make it back to base alive.

Most folks already assumed that the ghosts were listening to our voices to find out where we are, so it was a surprise to some that that wasn't the case. Now, however, Kinetic Games has run with the idea and implemented it.

Phasmophobia launched on Steam Early Access in 2020 and became an instant hit with streamers and horror fans, to an extent that surprised developer Kinetic Games and led them to change and expand their plans for future updates .

"I was originally planning the Early Access to be short... where I just add a few more maps, ghost types and equipment. However, due to the game's popularity, everyone's expectations are increased so I am going to have to reconsider my plans for the game's future," the developer said at the time.