Here's the biggest VR game news from the Oculus Gaming Showcase

A free campaign expansion for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners was a highlight of the Oculus Gaming Showcase, and it was a good time overall for folks who enjoy slaying zombies and zombie-adjacent baddies in virtual reality.
It was the first presentation of its kind for the Facebook-owned virtual reality platform, and the showcase brought together a ton of updates for games on Oculus Quest - and a few for Oculus Rift, which you can play on Quest if you have a suitable PC to plug it into. The two biggest announcements were the 2021 release window for Resident Evil 4 VR, which was first revealed in the Resident Evil showcase last week, and the new Aftershocks expansion for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.
Aftershocks will arrive as a free content update on May 20 for Oculus Quest and Rift, and it will be playable after you complete the main campaign. The teaser trailer shows a lot of combat against your fellow survivors as post-apocalyptic New Orleans reacts to the events of your earlier adventures (hence the title).
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge 2 also made a brief appearance at the show with a look at a new character - an Ithorian from the Den of Antiquities called Dok-Ondar, who is always accompanied by his floating translation droid. Tales from the Galaxy's Edge 2 is set to arrive later this year, and you can check out Oculus' blog for all the rest of the announcements from the event.
We'll have to wait and see if the showcase's featured titles can earn a spot on our list of the best VR games.