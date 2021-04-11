Here's our first peek at Resident Evil Village's map

We finally have our first peek at Resident Evil Village 's world map.

As revealed by IGN , the map shows off the different areas players will venture to during our visit to Village, including mysterious locations entitled Heisenberg's Factory, House Beneviento, and Morseau's Reservoir.

At the top of the map is Castle Dimitrescu, which some of you may have already stopped by during the PS5 demo when you first met the lady of the castle herself.

Take a look at the image above and see what other interesting landmarks you can identify. We've spotted a mill, windmills, Maiden of War, a Sluice Gate, a suspension bridge, and The Stronghold.

ICYMI, Resident Evil Village will offer performance and graphics modes on PS5 , according to a recent interview in Official PlayStation Magazine issue #185 with director Morimasa Sato.

"There are settings which will allow each player to optimize the experience according to their preference," Sato said when asked if Resident Evil Village will offer different graphics and performance modes much like Devil May Cry 5. Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition offered a 4K/30FPS mode with ray tracing turned on, and a 4K/60FPS with it switched off. There was also a performance mode that ran Devil May Cry 5 at 120FPS but offered no ray tracing.

Since there's now less than a month to go until Resident Evil Village finally launches, Capcom is pulling out all the stops for their upcoming horror game, and we can expect to see a brand new slice of gameplay during a new Resident Evil Showcase livestream debuting on April 15, at 15:00 PT / 18:00 ET / 23:00 BST.

Resident Evil Village launches on May 7 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S , and Xbox Series X . The Resident Evil Re:Verse multiplayer project recently entered open beta for PS4 players, bringing characters from all over the series together to face off. Could we be in for more news surrounding the multiplayer game in the Resident Evil Showcase next week?