Here's how to watch today's Nintendo Treehouse Gamescom showcase

Here's how to watch today's Nintendo Treehouse Live presentation for Splatoon 3 and Harvestella.

As Nintendo announced just earlier this week, a brand new Nintendo Treehouse presentation will be taking place later today on August 25, kicking off at approximately 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. BST. The showcase will be focusing exclusively on two forthcoming games: Splatoon 3 and Harvestella.

As for what the new showcase will be delving into surrounding both these new games for the Nintendo Switch, we already have a good idea. For Splatoon 3, Nintendo will be showing off the single-player campaign mode in a brand new deep dive, so expect to see the likes of Callie, Marie, and other characters make a splashy entrance.

Get ready for a Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation on 8/25 at 9:30am PT featuring 3 segments:• A deep-dive into the all-new #Splatoon3 single-player mode• Stages & strategies for the Splatfest World Premiere demo• World-first gameplay for Harvestella pic.twitter.com/zQryJb9afaAugust 23, 2022 See more

Additionally, Nintendo will also be talking about "strategies for the Splatfest World Premiere demo," which is due to launch this coming Saturday on August 27. Splatfests are different in Splatoon 3, and instead of having two teams battling it out, there's now three teams representing rock, paper, and scissors, each.

Finally, we'll be seeing world-first gameplay for Harvestella. If you aren't familiar with this new farming sim already, it's basically a fantastic mash-up of Final Fantasy and Stardew Valley, melding the former's combat into the latter's laidback lifestyle, complete with farming activities and turn-based combat.

Splatoon 3 launches next month on September 9, and Harvestella releases later in the year on November 4, both exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

