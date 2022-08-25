Here's how to watch today's Nintendo Treehouse Gamescom showcase

It'll feature Splatoon 3 and Harvestella

Splatoon 3
Here's how to watch today's Nintendo Treehouse Live presentation for Splatoon 3 and Harvestella.

As Nintendo announced just earlier this week, a brand new Nintendo Treehouse presentation will be taking place later today on August 25, kicking off at approximately 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. BST. The showcase will be focusing exclusively on two forthcoming games: Splatoon 3 and Harvestella.

As for what the new showcase will be delving into surrounding both these new games for the Nintendo Switch, we already have a good idea. For Splatoon 3, Nintendo will be showing off the single-player campaign mode in a brand new deep dive, so expect to see the likes of Callie, Marie, and other characters make a splashy entrance. 

Additionally, Nintendo will also be talking about "strategies for the Splatfest World Premiere demo," which is due to launch this coming Saturday on August 27. Splatfests are different in Splatoon 3, and instead of having two teams battling it out, there's now three teams representing rock, paper, and scissors, each.

Finally, we'll be seeing world-first gameplay for Harvestella. If you aren't familiar with this new farming sim already, it's basically a fantastic mash-up of Final Fantasy and Stardew Valley, melding the former's combat into the latter's laidback lifestyle, complete with farming activities and turn-based combat. 

Splatoon 3 launches next month on September 9, and Harvestella releases later in the year on November 4, both exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

Head over to our new Splatoon 3 preview to see what we made of our time with the opening few hours of Nintendo's new shooter. 

