Here’s how to watch the Splatoon 3 Direct today

Wondering how to watch today’s Splatoon 3 direct showcase? We’ve got you covered.

Earlier this week, Nintendo announced that it will be hosting a Splatoon 3-specific direct in just two days' time on August 10. It’s not entirely clear what’s left to see of the game - considering it’s due to release as soon as next month - but hey, we’re not complaining.

According to the tweet that Nintendo put out announcing the event, fans excited for Splatoon 3 should tune into the official Nintendo YouTube channel (opens in new tab) - or watch the video embedded below - on Wednesday 10 (today) at 6AM PT / 9AM ET/ 2PM BST. The showcase is expected to last a whole 30-minutes, which all things considered, is a long time to focus on just one game.

In terms of what to expect, Nintendo could have anything up its sleeve, but it would be safe to assume that we may see some more gameplay, perhaps with a more indepth analysis around Splatoon 3 weapons . We may also see more of the previously announced multiplayer stage Mincemeat Metalworks along with a few other yet to be officially revealed maps in the upcoming game.

Nintendo hasn’t been stingy with Spaltoon 3 news as of late. In fact, just a couple of months ago, the company revealed a Splatoon 3-themed Nintendo Switch OLED console - which is sure to get a mention during today’s presentation as well. The console is actually due to release a couple of weeks ahead of the game on August 26, you can pre-order it from right now though.

It’s been a long wait for fans, but Splatoon 3 is officially due to release on Nintendo Switch on September 9, 2022.