Here's how to watch the Nintendo Indie World showcase

The latest Nintendo Indie World showcase is taking place today, August 11 - here's how to tune in.

Nintendo will be streaming its new showcase on YouTube, so you can watch along via the video below or head to the site itself. The show will also be hosted directly from Nintendo's Indie World website , so you can head there to get the news straight from the horse's mouth.

The new showcase is due to kick off at 09:00 PT/12:00 ET/17:00 BST, and run for "roughly" 20 minutes.

As for what we can expect to see during the show, Nintendo says we're getting "information on upcoming indie games heading to Nintendo Switch." Unfortunately, further details are pretty scarce, but it's worth remembering that we won't be getting any updates on major first- or third-party games. That means no Animal Crossing: New Horizons , no Pokemon Legends: Arceus , and no The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel .

That doesn't mean there won't be plenty to enjoy, however. April's indie showcase - which was also only 20 minutes long - came absolutely jam-packed with fantastic titles. Along with a few dozen other titles, that show unveiled Oxenfree 2, as well as Switch ports for the likes of Fez and The Longing. There's no guarantee of anything that fan-pleasing this time around, but who knows, maybe this time all those people waiting for Hollow Knight: Silksong might not go away disappointed.